Polo & Prosecco: Vendor Payment Form

Vendor Table – $150 Includes: One (1) vendor table One (1) seat for the vendor One (1) meal for the vendor Recognition on event signage Optional Add-On: Add one (1) additional team member seat for $50, which includes their seating and meal.

Vendor Table – $150 Includes: One (1) vendor table One (1) seat for the vendor One (1) meal for the vendor Recognition on event signage Optional Add-On: Add one (1) additional team member seat for $50, which includes their seating and meal.

More details...