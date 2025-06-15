SP Portland Inc

Polytopia Sponsorship

Hug Sponsor
$250

Logo featured on all promotional emails
Dedicated Instagram sponsor shout-out
Logo placement on our website's sponsor page

Swag Bag Stuffer
$100

Any size stuffer up to 8.5” x 11” that you provide will be included in each swag bag

Cuddle Sponsor
$500

SOLD OUT!!!


Logo on our on-site Polytopia Sponsor Banner + Swag bag stuffer + Logo featured on all promotional emails
+ Dedicated Instagram sponsor shout-out
+ Logo placement on our website's sponsor page

Full Embrace Sponsor
$1,000

SOLD OUT!!!



Your exclusive banner displayed in the main event space all weekend + Grateful shout-out at opening/closing ceremonies and Saturday celebration + A dedicated sponsor email to our community list + Swag bag stuffer + Logo featured on all promotional emails
+ Dedicated Instagram sponsor shout-out
+ Logo placement on our website's sponsor page

