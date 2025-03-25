Pomerado's Spring Silent Auction 2025

Round of Golf for 4, greens fees, carts, range balls at Maderas Golf Club in Poway ($700 value)
Valid Mon - Wed. Blackout Dates: 2025:1/1-1/5, 1/20, 2/17, 3/17, 5/26, 6/19, 7/4-7/6, 9/1, 10/13, 11/11, 11/24-11/30, 12/22-12/31.
2026: 1/19, 2/16, 3/17, 5/25, 9/7, 10/12, 11/11, 11/23-11/25, 12/21-12/30.
Tucked away amidst the rolling hills of north San Diego, just minutes from San Diego's downtown and the coast is Maderas Golf Club. A combination of golf strategy and design mastery, this Johnny Miller and Robert Muir Graves design takes the concept of upscale golf to exhilarating levels. Beauty and challenge are both here, as holes wind through the cliffs, rock outcroppings, creeks, and forests of the inland country of north San Diego. https://www.maderasgolf.com
Dress code is strictly enforced. Inquire at golf shop. This certificate is redeemable one time only and is fully transferable. This certificate is non-refundable and has no cash value.
Expires: Apr 11, 2026
(Reservations Required - No more than 3 days in advance.)
Donated by: Maderas Golf Club
www.maderasgolf.com
Family Photography Session
$60
Starting bid
A 40 minute family photography session for up to 6 people on location in San Diego or at Cassema Photography's Studio in Poway. Includes 15 fully edited digitals of your choosing. ($595 value)
Donated by: Cassema Photography
https://cassemaphotography.com
Car Care Package
$30
Starting bid
10 Soapy Joe’s "Magic Potion" car wash $25 gift cards ($250 value) and swag. Your car will get a quality wash, mesmerizing experience and immaculate shine.
Donated by: Soapy Joe's Car Wash
https://soapyjoescarwash.com
Impact Martial Arts - Black Belt Birthday Party Package
$30
Starting bid
1.5 hours of fun filled martial arts & birthday party activities at Impact Martial Arts ($275 value)
Now you can have the kind of party you and your kids always wanted! All the action and positive energy releasing activities of the world’s most popular martial art in a fun, safe environment under the careful supervision of a Certified Black Belt Instructor!
Your kids will learn martial arts techniques in a fun filled, nonstop forty five minute “workout” that emphasizes courtesy, respect, self control and discipline...We guarantee that all the kids will thank you for such a great time!
What's included with our birthday parties:
· 1.5 hours of fun filled martial arts and party activities
· Unlimited guests
· Two pizzas for lunch & Waters!
· 2 Black Belt instructors!
· Board Breaking!
· Black Belt invitations (attached)
· Karate Kid goodie bags for all guests!
· Cut cake with a real Sword!
Donated by: Impact Martial Arts (Poway)
https://www.powayimpact.com/birthday-party/
Flair Bartending and Mixology Package
$75
Starting bid
This seasoned bartender will grace your event for up to 5 hours. ($750 value)
Get ready to elevate your next event with a sensational bartending package valued at $750! Experience the magic of a flair bartender who not only crafts exquisite cocktails, but also dazzles with a captivating performance, turning your gathering into an unforgettable affair.
With nearly 25 years of mixology mastery, this seasoned bartender will grace your event for up to 5 hours, serving up a tantalizing array of handcrafted cocktails that are as delightful to watch being made as they are to savor. From classic favorites to innovative creations, every drink is a masterpiece.
But that's not all—this expert mixologist goes beyond the bar. They'll collaborate with you to plan a menu that perfectly complements your event, offering valuable suggestions on alcohol selections and other essentials. Whether you're hosting a cozy gathering or a lively party for up to 75 guests, this package promises to transform your event from ordinary to extraordinary.
Bid now and let this bartending maestro take your party to new heights, creating an ambiance of sophistication, flavor, and sheer delight that will leave your guests raving long after the last drink is poured!
Donated by: Jason Omoto
flairaholiks.com
The Plunge 10 day pass or Plunge Party Package
$30
Starting bid
10 day pass ($300 value) at Plunge Pool or Plunge Party Package in Mission Beach ($245)
Plunge Party Package: Party for 20 guests (guest of honor free). We offer three party booking times, seven days a week. Parties can be booked from: 10:30am-1pm, 1:30-4pm, 4:30-7pm. Both children (and adults!) of all ages enjoy the non-stop fun our unique venue offers. From our inflatable obstacle course, basketball hoop, heated pool, games, beach views and great food. We look forward to hosting your event at the Historic Plunge San Diego!
OR
10 Day Pass: Includes access to Lap Lanes, Obstacle Course, Sauna, Turf Fitness Area, Pool Locker Rooms, Keyless Lockers, Hot Showers, & Aqua Programs. Allows all day access to the facility and also allows access to our group fitness programs including Masters, Aqua Classes and Dry Land Classes.
[Certificate must be redeemed by 8/30/2025. If not redeemed by the date listed, the certificate will no longer be redeemable. If this certificate is lost, stolen, damaged, and/or used a replacement will not be provided under any circumstances and is not redeemable for cash.]
Donated by: The Plunge San Diego
https://plungesandiego.com
Private Wine Tasting for 20 ppl at Total Wine & More
$60
Starting bid
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store. ($600 value)
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. Please note, all attendees must be 21 or older.
For booking and guidelines, please visit: https://www.totalwine.com/experience/book-our-room/private-classes
Must be scheduled at least 6 weeks in advance. (Two hour wine tasting)
Blackout periods apply: 2 days prior to a major holiday, the weekend of a major holiday, during the last 6 weeks of the year.
Donated by: Total Wine & More
www.totalwine.com
