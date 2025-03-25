Pomerado's Spring Silent Auction 2025

This seasoned bartender will grace your event for up to 5 hours. ($750 value) Get ready to elevate your next event with a sensational bartending package valued at $750! Experience the magic of a flair bartender who not only crafts exquisite cocktails, but also dazzles with a captivating performance, turning your gathering into an unforgettable affair. With nearly 25 years of mixology mastery, this seasoned bartender will grace your event for up to 5 hours, serving up a tantalizing array of handcrafted cocktails that are as delightful to watch being made as they are to savor. From classic favorites to innovative creations, every drink is a masterpiece. But that's not all—this expert mixologist goes beyond the bar. They'll collaborate with you to plan a menu that perfectly complements your event, offering valuable suggestions on alcohol selections and other essentials. Whether you're hosting a cozy gathering or a lively party for up to 75 guests, this package promises to transform your event from ordinary to extraordinary. Bid now and let this bartending maestro take your party to new heights, creating an ambiance of sophistication, flavor, and sheer delight that will leave your guests raving long after the last drink is poured! Donated by: Jason Omoto flairaholiks.com

