Pomeroy Golf Super Ticket

1200 E St Andrews Blvd building a

Chandler, AZ 85249, USA

Super Ticket
$50

Includes 20 Prize Raffle Tickets, 4 Mulligans, Booze Putting Contest, Beat The Coach Par 3 and Stormy Bat Booster. ($100 if purchased separately)

20 Prize Raffle Tickets
$20

Place these in the bucket of the prize you want to win. Winners will be drawn at lunch.

Mulligan
$10

Mulligan gives you a "do-over" on the course. Use it to take another swing and keep your score looking sharp! (not to be used on putting green)

Booze Putting Contest
$20

Aim for your favorite bottle of booze with the chance to take it home if you hit it.

Stormy Bat Booster
$10

One of our Stormies will tee off with their bat and softball and wherever it lands is where you tee off.

Beat the Coach Hole
$10

Entry gets a ticket with your name entered to win a 2024 Ping B60 Putter. If your team Beat the coaches, you get a 2nd ticket! (Each player who purchases this will receive an entry)

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing