Ponca City Rotary Club Membership Dues

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: June 30
Choose this option if you are paying full year dues. Auto renew is optional.
No expiration
Choose this option for half year dues. This will expire on 12/30 and will not be automatically renewed.
Renews yearly on: June 30
Choose this option if you are paying full year spouse dues. Auto renew is optional.
No expiration
Choose this option to pay half year spouse dues. This will expire on 12/30 and will not be automatically renewed.
Valid until June 3, 2027
Welcome to the Ponca City Rotary! Choose this option if you are a first year member.
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