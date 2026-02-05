Ponca City Rotary Club

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Ponca City Rotary Club

About the memberships

Ponca City Rotary Club Membership Dues

Annual Membership Dues
$240

Renews yearly on: June 30

Choose this option if you are paying full year dues. Auto renew is optional.

Semi-Annual Membership Dues
$120

No expiration

Choose this option for half year dues. This will expire on 12/30 and will not be automatically renewed.

Spouse Membership Dues
$170

Renews yearly on: June 30

Choose this option if you are paying full year spouse dues. Auto renew is optional.

Semi-Annual Spouse Dues
$85

No expiration

Choose this option to pay half year spouse dues. This will expire on 12/30 and will not be automatically renewed.

New Member Annual Dues
$150

Valid until June 3, 2027

Welcome to the Ponca City Rotary! Choose this option if you are a first year member.

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