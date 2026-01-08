Hosted by

Ponderosa PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Ponderosa PTO's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

10105 E Cimmaron Dr, Spokane Valley, WA 99206, USA

EWU Men's Basketball Tickets item
EWU Men's Basketball Tickets
$25

Starting bid

BRAND NEW ITEM JUST ADDED!

Four upper balcony seats for an EWU Men's Basketball regular home game at Reese Court in Cheney. A $60 value!

Lunch with the Principal (+1 friend) item
Lunch with the Principal (+1 friend)
$25

Starting bid

A priceless opportunity for a special lunch date with Mrs. Deyarmin for the winning student and one friend.

Front row seats: K-1st item
Front row seats: K-1st
$20

Starting bid

Secure the best view in the house for your child’s big performance with reserved VIP front-row seating. THIS LISTING IS FOR THE KINDERGARTEN & 1ST GRADE MUSICAL PERFORMANCE.


Official date of performance: TBD

Front row seats: 2nd & 3rd grade item
Front row seats: 2nd & 3rd grade
$20

Starting bid

Secure the best view in the house for your child’s big performance with reserved VIP front-row seating. THIS LISTING IS FOR THE 2ND & 3RD GRADE CHRISTMAS PERFORMANCE.


Official date of performance: TBD December 2026

Front row seats: 4th & 5th grade item
Front row seats: 4th & 5th grade
$20

Starting bid

Secure the best view in the house for your child’s big performance with reserved VIP front-row seating. THIS LISTING IS FOR THE 4TH & 5TH GRADE MUSICAL PERFORMANCE.


Official date of performance: TBD

Front row seats: 4th & 5th grade Veterans Performance item
Front row seats: 4th & 5th grade Veterans Performance
$20

Starting bid

Secure the best view in the house for your child’s big performance with reserved VIP front-row seating. THIS LISTING IS FOR THE 4TH & 5TH GRADE VETERANS PERFORMANCE.


Official date of performance: TBD November 2026.

Private Music Lesson & Guest Conductor opportunity item
Private Music Lesson & Guest Conductor opportunity
$25

Starting bid

A unique chance for a young musician to receive a private tutor lesson and act as a guest conductor with the Middle School Band Teacher! Amazing hands-on experience for your music-curious wildcat!

Musical Summer Camp Scholarship item
Musical Summer Camp Scholarship
$40

Starting bid

A dedicated scholarship spot for an aspiring performer at U Drama Musical Summer Camp. A unique opportunity for your wildcat to make memories! Official dates: July 13-25, 2026.

Box of Sunshine item
Box of Sunshine
$25

Starting bid

Sunny wall art, yellow salty & sweet snacks, lemon tea, gold eye mask treatments, facial mask, soul of sunshine notebook, and a "be the sunshine" yellow mug.

Spa Package item
Spa Package
$25

Starting bid

Relax and rejuvenate! Includes vanilla sugar scrub, 30 gold eye mask treatments, variety pack of 12 facial masks, lemon candle, self-care headband, lemon tea, jade Gua Sha tool, and aloe lotion socks.

Artist Kit item
Artist Kit
$20

Starting bid

For your favorite artist! Includes 16 colors of acrylic paints, 12 blank canvases, paint brushes, a crayola colorwhirl tool, and watercolor brush markers.

Movie Night item
Movie Night
$20

Starting bid

Everything needed for a theater-quality night at home. Includes a silicone microwave popcorn popper, 30oz kernels, 8 variety seasonings, bulk Sour Patch Kids, 4 gummy candy sticks, and a luxury grey fleece blanket.

Game Night item
Game Night
$30

Starting bid

A game for every mood! Includes The Game of Life, Grab The Mic Karaoke, "Taco, Cat, Goat, Cheese, Pizza" card game, and the Kanoodle 3D Brain Teaser.

Mobius tickets plus extras item
Mobius tickets plus extras
$35

Starting bid

Two tickets to Mobius Discovery Center. Admission is covered but since waiting is hard-- your wildcat can also explore two hands on science toys: Aaron's color mixing thinking putty and a DIY circuits kit.

Mathnasium bundle item
Mathnasium bundle item
Mathnasium bundle item
Mathnasium bundle
$100

Starting bid

Combines high-value tutoring with hands-on STEM exploration. Includes the Mathnasium Mastery Package. Trust the Mathnasium experts! (A $400 value!)

Newsies tickets item
Newsies tickets
$20

Starting bid

"Newsies" Musical: 4 tickets to the live production at University High School.


Official performance dates: May 7, 8, 13, 14, & 15 at 6:30pm. And May 16 at 2pm.

Bounce House or Inflatable Game rental item
Bounce House or Inflatable Game rental
$75

Starting bid

Spokane Bounce Time Rental gift certificate: a $200 value!

Spokane Indians Tickets item
Spokane Indians Tickets
$45

Starting bid

This is for 4 Upper Box Seats for the 2026 regular season to watch a Spokane Indians Baseball Game. A $72 value!

Spokane Chiefs Hockey Tickets item
Spokane Chiefs Hockey Tickets
$50

Starting bid

This item is for 4 Red Level Tickets to a Spokane Chiefs home game at Spokane Arena. A $100 value!

Chester Hills Pool Swim Lessons item
Chester Hills Pool Swim Lessons
$35

Starting bid

Personalized swim lessons with Chester Hills. A $115 value!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!