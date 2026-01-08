Ponderosa PTO's Silent Auction

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BRAND NEW ITEM JUST ADDED!
Four upper balcony seats for an EWU Men's Basketball regular home game at Reese Court in Cheney. A $60 value!
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A priceless opportunity for a special lunch date with Mrs. Deyarmin for the winning student and one friend.
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Secure the best view in the house for your child’s big performance with reserved VIP front-row seating. THIS LISTING IS FOR THE KINDERGARTEN & 1ST GRADE MUSICAL PERFORMANCE.
Official date of performance: TBD
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Secure the best view in the house for your child’s big performance with reserved VIP front-row seating. THIS LISTING IS FOR THE 2ND & 3RD GRADE CHRISTMAS PERFORMANCE.
Official date of performance: TBD December 2026
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Secure the best view in the house for your child’s big performance with reserved VIP front-row seating. THIS LISTING IS FOR THE 4TH & 5TH GRADE MUSICAL PERFORMANCE.
Official date of performance: TBD
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Secure the best view in the house for your child’s big performance with reserved VIP front-row seating. THIS LISTING IS FOR THE 4TH & 5TH GRADE VETERANS PERFORMANCE.
Official date of performance: TBD November 2026.
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A unique chance for a young musician to receive a private tutor lesson and act as a guest conductor with the Middle School Band Teacher! Amazing hands-on experience for your music-curious wildcat!
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A dedicated scholarship spot for an aspiring performer at U Drama Musical Summer Camp. A unique opportunity for your wildcat to make memories! Official dates: July 13-25, 2026.
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Sunny wall art, yellow salty & sweet snacks, lemon tea, gold eye mask treatments, facial mask, soul of sunshine notebook, and a "be the sunshine" yellow mug.
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Relax and rejuvenate! Includes vanilla sugar scrub, 30 gold eye mask treatments, variety pack of 12 facial masks, lemon candle, self-care headband, lemon tea, jade Gua Sha tool, and aloe lotion socks.
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For your favorite artist! Includes 16 colors of acrylic paints, 12 blank canvases, paint brushes, a crayola colorwhirl tool, and watercolor brush markers.
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Everything needed for a theater-quality night at home. Includes a silicone microwave popcorn popper, 30oz kernels, 8 variety seasonings, bulk Sour Patch Kids, 4 gummy candy sticks, and a luxury grey fleece blanket.
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A game for every mood! Includes The Game of Life, Grab The Mic Karaoke, "Taco, Cat, Goat, Cheese, Pizza" card game, and the Kanoodle 3D Brain Teaser.
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Two tickets to Mobius Discovery Center. Admission is covered but since waiting is hard-- your wildcat can also explore two hands on science toys: Aaron's color mixing thinking putty and a DIY circuits kit.
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Combines high-value tutoring with hands-on STEM exploration. Includes the Mathnasium Mastery Package. Trust the Mathnasium experts! (A $400 value!)
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"Newsies" Musical: 4 tickets to the live production at University High School.
Official performance dates: May 7, 8, 13, 14, & 15 at 6:30pm. And May 16 at 2pm.
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Spokane Bounce Time Rental gift certificate: a $200 value!
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This is for 4 Upper Box Seats for the 2026 regular season to watch a Spokane Indians Baseball Game. A $72 value!
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This item is for 4 Red Level Tickets to a Spokane Chiefs home game at Spokane Arena. A $100 value!
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Personalized swim lessons with Chester Hills. A $115 value!
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