Pony Rides & Pancakes April 2026

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About this event
Price is per person. Includes a stack of fluffy pancakes with a variety of delicious toppings and a warm ranch welcome!
Enjoy a guided pony ride with one of our amazing horses and mentors! Perfect for kids (and kids at heart). Price is per rider.
Includes 5 tickets. Add $3 per additional person in the "Add a Donation" box below.
Each $35 gift covers one mentoring session for a foster or adopted child at the Ranch. Your sponsorship helps provide a safe, healing space where kids can connect with a horse, a mentor, and the hope of Christ. Give once—or sponsor as many sessions as you'd like!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!