LOA Youth Ranch

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LOA Youth Ranch

About this event

Pony Rides & Pancakes April 2026

20202 N Austin Rd

Colbert, WA 99005, USA

Pancake Breakfast
$7

Price is per person. Includes a stack of fluffy pancakes with a variety of delicious toppings and a warm ranch welcome!

Pony Rides
$5

Enjoy a guided pony ride with one of our amazing horses and mentors! Perfect for kids (and kids at heart). Price is per rider.

3 Ride Bundle
$10
10 Ride Bundle
$30
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Family of 5 Breakfast Bundle
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Includes 5 tickets. Add $3 per additional person in the "Add a Donation" box below.

Sponsor a Session
$35

Each $35 gift covers one mentoring session for a foster or adopted child at the Ranch. Your sponsorship helps provide a safe, healing space where kids can connect with a horse, a mentor, and the hope of Christ. Give once—or sponsor as many sessions as you'd like!

Add a donation for LOA Youth Ranch

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!