Pony Run Sponsorship Form

About this event
(6 available) • Your business will receive a casual mention within the Pony Run audio tour narration
• The audio tour will remain available to participants and for public purchase for one full year, continuing
to promote your business
• A simple and affordable way to support a local community event and reach Mustang enthusiasts
(4 available) •
• 20-second promotional audio commercial played during the Pony Run audio tour
• The audio tour will remain available to participants and for public purchase for one full year, continuing
to promote your business beyond the day of the event
• Your name and logo on the SAMC website and social media
• Recognition on score cards and bingo cards
• Mention during the Pony Run awards ceremony
(5 available)
• 30-second promotional audio played before your sponsored Pony Run pit stop and reminded upon
leaving pit stop.
• Featured mention in the Gold Country Audio Tour, which participants listen to during the drive
• The audio tour will remain available to participants and for public purchase for one full year, providing
extended exposure for your business
• Your name and logo on the Pony Run Goodie Bag (a reusable cotton shopping bag)
• Recognition on the SAMC website and social media
• Recognition on score cards and bingo cards
• Mention during the Pony Run awards ceremony
Receive premier recognition across multiple Sacramento Area Mustang Club events, including the
Pony Run and the annual Mustang Car Show.
• 30second promotional audio commercial featured in the Gold Country Audio Tour, which participants
listen to during the Pony Run. The audio tour will remain available to participants and for public purchase
for one full year, providing extended exposure for your business.
• Permanent placement of your logo on the Mustang Car Show T-shirt
• Recognition on the Sponsor Trophy and Sponsor Plaque
• Your logo featured on the Pony Run Goodie Bag
• Prime vendor space at the Mustang Car Show
• Recognition during Pony Run and Car Show award ceremonies
• Promotion on the SAMC website and social media
• Potential recognition at additional club events throughout the year
This level provides maximum exposure to Mustang enthusiasts, car show attendees, and participants
driving the Gold Country Audio Tour throughout the year.
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