Pony With Purpose

Fun, low-pressure guided routines for youth and adults together. Option A- Submit a video of Youth and Adult together identifying the correct grooming techniques for a horse and pointing out at least 6 horse body parts . or Option B- submit a drawing/picture of a horse with at least 6 body parts labeled and pictures of at least 4 grooming items.
Groom, Lead, and Mount
$30
Showcase a video of good grooming and turnout (Properly and clean nice fitting tack and attire of rider) as well as safe mounting of horse. (assistance allowed) Finish with patting the horse and demonstrate a safe dismount. Judge will provide feedback and please include the age of rider. Class will be split for prizes by age groups.
Western Dressage
$30
Submit and ride and western Dressage or Working Equitation Test. Get scored and feedback from the judge. Please submit age of rider, age or horse and breed. Classes will be split based on age groups and special awards will be given by breed.
Traditional Dressage (English)
$30
Submit and ride any traditional Tradition (english) test from walk, walk/trot through upper levels. Get scored and feedback from the judge. Please submit age of ride, age of horse and breed. Classes will be split based on age groups and special awards will be given by breed.
Pony Pages (Kids Without a Horse)
$30
Read 3 horse-themed books- submit the list of books you read plus a drawing or painting picture related to one of the books.
In Person Training with Den
$200
$200 for a 3-hour session with Callie, Zeus, Chance, or Obi in Vinton, LA or Orange, TX
Virtual Consult Option A
$50
Submit a brief summary ( a few paragraphs) and some short video and pics of your issue or what you need help with and get a short video and pics and written feedback from Den.
Virtual Consult Option B
$200
same as above but work with Den back and forth for 4 weeks to bring a plan into action (once weekly exchange)
