Pony With Purpose

Fun, low-pressure guided routines for youth and adults together. Option A- Submit a video of Youth and Adult together identifying the correct grooming techniques for a horse and pointing out at least 6 horse body parts . or Option B- submit a drawing/picture of a horse with at least 6 body parts labeled and pictures of at least 4 grooming items.

Fun, low-pressure guided routines for youth and adults together. Option A- Submit a video of Youth and Adult together identifying the correct grooming techniques for a horse and pointing out at least 6 horse body parts . or Option B- submit a drawing/picture of a horse with at least 6 body parts labeled and pictures of at least 4 grooming items.

seeMoreDetailsMobile