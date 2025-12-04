Poocharella 2026 Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Melbourne, FL 32935
-Logo included on event website
-Recognition on eblasts
-Premium vendor space at event
-2 event T-shirts
-Logo on main stage banner
-Recognition social media post
-Logo included on event website
-Recognition on eblasts
-Premium vendor space at event
-2 event T-shirts
-Emcee mention during event
-Logo on event T-shirts
-Logo on main stage banner
-Recognition social media post
-Logo included on event website
-Recognition on eblasts
-Premium vendor space at event
-2 event T-shirts
-Speaking opportunity at event
-Name mention in PSAs
-Emcee mention during event
-Logo on event T-shirts
-Logo on main stage banner
-Recognition social media post
-Logo included on event website
-Recognition on eblasts
-Premium vendor space at event
-2 event T-shirts
-Best in Rescue Contest Sponsor
-Speaking opportunity at event
-Name mention in PSAs
-Emcee mention during event
-Logo on event T-shirts
-Logo on main stage banner
-Recognition social media post
-Logo included on event website
-Recognition on eblasts
-Premium vendor space at event
-2 event T-shirts
-Title Sponsor
-Speaking opportunity at event
-Name mention in PSAs
-Emcee mention during event
-Logo on event T-shirts
-Logo on main stage banner
-Recognition social media post
-Logo included on event website
-Recognition on eblasts
-Premium vendor space at event
-2 event T-shirts
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!