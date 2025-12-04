Touch of Grey Rescue

About this event

Poocharella 2026 Sponsorship

Wickham Park 2500 Parkway Dr

Melbourne, FL 32935

Dog Lover
$500

-Logo included on event website

-Recognition on eblasts

-Premium vendor space at event

-2 event T-shirts

Man's Best Friend
$1,000

-Logo on main stage banner

-Recognition social media post

-Logo included on event website

-Recognition on eblasts

-Premium vendor space at event

-2 event T-shirts

Leader of the Pack
$2,500

-Emcee mention during event

-Logo on event T-shirts

-Logo on main stage banner

-Recognition social media post

-Logo included on event website

-Recognition on eblasts

-Premium vendor space at event

-2 event T-shirts

Top Dog
$5,000

-Speaking opportunity at event

-Name mention in PSAs

-Emcee mention during event

-Logo on event T-shirts

-Logo on main stage banner

-Recognition social media post

-Logo included on event website

-Recognition on eblasts

-Premium vendor space at event

-2 event T-shirts

Best in Show
$7,500

-Best in Rescue Contest Sponsor

-Speaking opportunity at event

-Name mention in PSAs

-Emcee mention during event

-Logo on event T-shirts

-Logo on main stage banner

-Recognition social media post

-Logo included on event website

-Recognition on eblasts

-Premium vendor space at event

-2 event T-shirts

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

-Title Sponsor

-Speaking opportunity at event

-Name mention in PSAs

-Emcee mention during event

-Logo on event T-shirts

-Logo on main stage banner

-Recognition social media post

-Logo included on event website

-Recognition on eblasts

-Premium vendor space at event

-2 event T-shirts

