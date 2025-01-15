Poolesville Athletic Booster Club

Poolesville Athletic Booster Club

Poolesville Athletic Booster Club Personalized Paver Fundraiser

Legacy Brick 4 x 8
$150

Total of 3 lines of engraving - 22 characters per line, spaces, numbers and letters. After you place your order here, go to www.phsboosterclub.org/fundraisers to download the customization order form and mail the form to: Poolesville High School Booster Club | P.O. Box 245 | Poolesville, MD 20837

Legacy Brick 8 x 8
$250

Total of 6 lines of engraving - 22 characters per line, spaces, numbers and letters. After you place your order here, go to www.phsboosterclub.org/fundraisers to download the customization order form and mail the form to: Poolesville High School Booster Club | P.O. Box 245 | Poolesville, MD 20837

