Poolesville Athletic Booster Club Personalized Paver Fundraiser

Offered by
About this shop
Total of 3 lines of engraving - 22 characters per line, spaces, numbers and letters. After you place your order here, go to www.phsboosterclub.org/fundraisers to download the customization order form and mail the form to: Poolesville High School Booster Club | P.O. Box 245 | Poolesville, MD 20837
Total of 6 lines of engraving - 22 characters per line, spaces, numbers and letters. After you place your order here, go to www.phsboosterclub.org/fundraisers to download the customization order form and mail the form to: Poolesville High School Booster Club | P.O. Box 245 | Poolesville, MD 20837
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!