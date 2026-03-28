Poolside Family Night - Fresno Grizzlies

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About this event
Includes game admission, full access to the pool area, and food. This experience is limited to parents/chaperones only due to space restrictions. Enjoy the game poolside with the team and stay after for the fireworks show. Limited availability.
Pre-sale field level game ticket. Does not include pool access or food. Perfect for siblings and additional family members who would like to attend the game from the stands.
Support our team beyond your ticket purchase! Donations help fund team events, experiences, and upcoming activities like our Fresno Grizzlies outing and future team trips. Any amount is appreciated—thank you for your support!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!