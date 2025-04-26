Poolside Pitstop

Lincoln City Swim Club

Clam Chowder item
Clam Chowder
$2.50

A coastal classic- one cup of Clam Chowder with crackers.

Costco Hotdog item
Costco Hotdog
$3

What makes hotdogs angry? Getting Roasted!

Pizza- One Slice item
Pizza- One Slice
$3

Michaelangelo would be jealous! Cowabunga Cheese, Pepperoni Perfecto, or Hang Loose Hawaiian!

Pulled Pork Sandwiches item
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
$4.50

What is Batman's favorite pork? Goth- Ham. Ok....What did the pork say when he won the race? I'm hamming it up!

Nachos item
Nachos
$3

It's against Nacho-nal Security to have a concession stand with out Nachos!

Cup of Noodles
$2.50

What did the noodle sing to the fork? Come on! Let's do the twist!

Beef, chicken, or shrimp.

Cup of Baked Mac and Cheese item
Cup of Baked Mac and Cheese
$3

No impastas here, this is the real deal! We are so grate-ful to offer you this side of Mac and cheese with all these cheesy jokes. Real quick.....What did Arnold Schwarzenegger say before eating macoroni? PASTA LA VISTA BABY!

Beef and Brocolli with Fried Rice item
Beef and Brocolli with Fried Rice
$7.50

What did the beefy broccoli say to the fried rice? Don't wok away from me.

Bagels with Cream Cheese
$3

What did the Bagel say to the Cream Cheese? You are my Everything. What did the Cream Cheese say to the Bagel? You are so Cheesy.

Bag of Chips/ Popcorn item
Bag of Chips/ Popcorn
$1.25

We got you covered with a variety of choices!

Doughnut
$2.50

One Doughnut, we won't tell your mom.

Fresh Fruit item
Fresh Fruit
$1

Orange you glad we have apples and bananas too!

String Cheese item
String Cheese
$1

How do mice floss their teeth? .......I'll give you a hint it's cheese that strings.....

Fruit Snacks
$1

Grape minds think alike! Get the one in a melon fruit snacks you cherry-ish because you make a great pear!

Granola Bar item
Granola Bar
$1

Chew on this! Why are granola bars so bad at telling secrets? Because they always crumble under pressure.

Candy Bar
$2

What kind of candy is never on time? ChocoLATE

Bottle of Water
$1.50

Water you waiting for? Refreshing Healthy H2O. Be good to yourself!

Cup of Hot Chocolate item
Cup of Hot Chocolate
$1.50

What is hot chocolate's favorite Wham! song? Wake me up before you Cocoa! Get some while supplies lasts! This is a hot commodatity!

Coffee
$1.50

Why did the coffee file a police report? Because it was mugged.

Iced Coffee item
Iced Coffee
$2.75

Choose from Irish Cream, Hazelnut, or French Vanilla (ask our lovely concession workers if there is a surprise flavor in the back).Why don't coffee beans get into arguments? They prefer to Expresso themselves peacefully. Don't forget to Java Nice Day!

Iced Tea (unsweetened or sweetened)/ Hot Tea
$2

What do you say to your best friend? Your my BEST-TEA!

Cup of Juice
$1

Why did the apple stop in the middle of the road? Because it ran out of juice!

Gatorade item
Gatorade
$2

Your favorite color = electrolytes!

Soda
$2

Go right ahead, have a soda-licious time!
One more funny before you go......
What was soda's favorite music genre? Pop, of course!

1 Enchilada with Rice and Beans item
1 Enchilada with Rice and Beans
$7.50

You Bet! We have the goods!

Just Rice and Beans item
Just Rice and Beans
$3

For those that just want the side!

1 Tamale with Rice and Beans item
1 Tamale with Rice and Beans
$7.50

Did you know that tamales are really good at keeping secrets? They know how to keep it under wraps.

