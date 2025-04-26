Poolside Pitstop

Offered by
A coastal classic- one cup of Clam Chowder with crackers.
What makes hotdogs angry? Getting Roasted!
Michaelangelo would be jealous! Cowabunga Cheese, Pepperoni Perfecto, or Hang Loose Hawaiian!
What is Batman's favorite pork? Goth- Ham. Ok....What did the pork say when he won the race? I'm hamming it up!
It's against Nacho-nal Security to have a concession stand with out Nachos!
What did the noodle sing to the fork? Come on! Let's do the twist!
Beef, chicken, or shrimp.
No impastas here, this is the real deal! We are so grate-ful to offer you this side of Mac and cheese with all these cheesy jokes. Real quick.....What did Arnold Schwarzenegger say before eating macoroni? PASTA LA VISTA BABY!
What did the beefy broccoli say to the fried rice? Don't wok away from me.
What did the Bagel say to the Cream Cheese? You are my Everything. What did the Cream Cheese say to the Bagel? You are so Cheesy.
We got you covered with a variety of choices!
One Doughnut, we won't tell your mom.
Orange you glad we have apples and bananas too!
How do mice floss their teeth? .......I'll give you a hint it's cheese that strings.....
Grape minds think alike! Get the one in a melon fruit snacks you cherry-ish because you make a great pear!
Chew on this! Why are granola bars so bad at telling secrets? Because they always crumble under pressure.
What kind of candy is never on time? ChocoLATE
Water you waiting for? Refreshing Healthy H2O. Be good to yourself!
What is hot chocolate's favorite Wham! song? Wake me up before you Cocoa! Get some while supplies lasts! This is a hot commodatity!
Why did the coffee file a police report? Because it was mugged.
Choose from Irish Cream, Hazelnut, or French Vanilla (ask our lovely concession workers if there is a surprise flavor in the back).Why don't coffee beans get into arguments? They prefer to Expresso themselves peacefully. Don't forget to Java Nice Day!
What do you say to your best friend? Your my BEST-TEA!
Why did the apple stop in the middle of the road? Because it ran out of juice!
Your favorite color = electrolytes!
Go right ahead, have a soda-licious time!
One more funny before you go......
What was soda's favorite music genre? Pop, of course!
You Bet! We have the goods!
For those that just want the side!
Did you know that tamales are really good at keeping secrets? They know how to keep it under wraps.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!