Lincoln City Swim Club

Offered by

Lincoln City Swim Club

About this shop

Poolside Pitstop March 2026

Clam Chowder item
Clam Chowder
$5

A coastal classic- one cup of Clam Chowder with crackers.

Nachos item
Nachos
$8

Chips, cheese, chicken and tomatos

2 Chicken Tacos item
2 Chicken Tacos
$8

Two chicken tacos in a soft tortilla with you choice of toppings

Pizza - One Slice item
Pizza - One Slice
$3

Michaelangelo would be jealous! Cowabunga Cheese, Pepperoni Perfecto, or Hang Loose Hawaiian!

Cup of Noodles
$2.50

What did the noodle sing to the fork? Come on! Let's do the twist!

Beef, chicken, or shrimp.

Bagels with Cream Cheese
$3

What did the Bagel say to the Cream Cheese? You are my Everything. What did the Cream Cheese say to the Bagel? You are so Cheesy.

Muffin
$3
Bag of Chips/ Popcorn item
Bag of Chips/ Popcorn
$1.50

We got you covered with a variety of choices!

Doughnut
$2.50

One Doughnut, we won't tell your mom.

Fresh Fruit item
Fresh Fruit
$1

Orange you glad we have apples and bananas too!

String Cheese item
String Cheese
$1

How do mice floss their teeth? .......I'll give you a hint it's cheese that strings.....

Fruit Snacks
$1

Grape minds think alike! Get the one in a melon fruit snacks you cherry-ish because you make a great pear!

Granola Bar item
Granola Bar
$1

Chew on this! Why are granola bars so bad at telling secrets? Because they always crumble under pressure.

Candy Bar
$2

What kind of candy is never on time? ChocoLATE

Bottle of Water
$1

Water you waiting for? Refreshing Healthy H2O. Be good to yourself!

Cup of Hot Chocolate item
Cup of Hot Chocolate
$1

What is hot chocolate's favorite Wham! song? Wake me up before you Cocoa! Get some while supplies lasts! This is a hot commodatity!

Coffee
$2

Why did the coffee file a police report? Because it was mugged.

Iced Coffee item
Iced Coffee
$3

Choose from Irish Cream, Hazelnut, or French Vanilla (ask our lovely concession workers if there is a surprise flavor in the back).Why don't coffee beans get into arguments? They prefer to Expresso themselves peacefully. Don't forget to Java Nice Day!

Iced Tea (unsweetened or sweetened)/ Hot Tea
$2

What do you say to your best friend? Your my BEST-TEA!

Cup of Juice
$1

Why did the apple stop in the middle of the road? Because it ran out of juice!

Gatorade item
Gatorade
$2

Your favorite color = electrolytes!

Soda
$2

Go right ahead, have a soda-licious time!
One more funny before you go......
What was soda's favorite music genre? Pop, of course!

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