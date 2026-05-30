Poolside Pitstop May 2026

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A coastal classic- one cup of Clam Chowder with crackers.
Chips, cheese, chicken and tomatos
Two chicken tacos in a soft tortilla with you choice of toppings
Michaelangelo would be jealous! Cowabunga Cheese, Pepperoni Perfecto, or Hang Loose Hawaiian!
What did the noodle sing to the fork? Come on! Let's do the twist!
Beef, chicken, or shrimp.
What did the Bagel say to the Cream Cheese? You are my Everything. What did the Cream Cheese say to the Bagel? You are so Cheesy.
We got you covered with a variety of choices!
One Doughnut, we won't tell your mom.
Orange you glad we have apples and bananas too!
How do mice floss their teeth? .......I'll give you a hint it's cheese that strings.....
Grape minds think alike! Get the one in a melon fruit snacks you cherry-ish because you make a great pear!
Chew on this! Why are granola bars so bad at telling secrets? Because they always crumble under pressure.
What kind of candy is never on time? ChocoLATE
Water you waiting for? Refreshing Healthy H2O. Be good to yourself!
What is hot chocolate's favorite Wham! song? Wake me up before you Cocoa! Get some while supplies lasts! This is a hot commodatity!
Why did the coffee file a police report? Because it was mugged.
What do you say to your best friend? Your my BEST-TEA!
Why did the apple stop in the middle of the road? Because it ran out of juice!
Your favorite color = electrolytes!
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