P.O.P. $25

Focus: Direct impact on those in need.
All benefits of Tier 1.
Directly contributes to a fund that supports essential needs of women in P.o.P. housing, such as toiletries, personal care items, and small emergency funds.
Receive quarterly impact reports showcasing how "Sponsor a Sister" contributions are making a difference (anonymized data).
Opportunities to participate in virtual "meet and greet" sessions with P.o.P. staff and hear firsthand accounts (while maintaining resident privacy).
Empowerment Partner
$55
Renews monthly
Focus: Facilitating transitions and long-term stability.
All benefits of Tier 1 and Tier 2.
Directly supports services like assistance with housing applications, potential transportation (bus/train tickets for essential appointments or relocation), and access to resources for job readiness and life skills development.
Receive more detailed annual impact reports outlining the number of women supported with housing applications and transportation assistance.
Exclusive invitations to virtual events featuring experts in housing, domestic violence advocacy, and survivor support.
Recognition as an "Empowerment Partner" on the P.o.P. website with a brief optional personal message of support.
