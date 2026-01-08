Pop Fizz Give: The Encore Art Auction

Framed Limited-Edition Serigraph with Hand Embellishment. This vibrant and elegant work by Linda Le Kinff captures her signature romantic style and rich, jewel-toned palette.





Title: Cythere Assiégée

Year: 2006

Medium: Serigraph in color with acrylic painting on wood panel

Edition: Numbered limited edition of 250 (hand signed by the artist)

Dimensions: 11.5” x 11.5” (artwork), professionally framed

Signature: Hand-signed in ink, lower left

Condition: Excellent

Includes: Certificate of Authenticity & Appraisal from Park West Gallery





This piece has been examined and appraised by Park West Gallery with an Appraised Value of $890, including its custom frame.





A beautiful statement work—perfect for a collector, gift, or anyone looking to add color and sophistication to their space. All proceeds directly support Charlevoix Children’s House.