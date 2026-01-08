Pop Fizz Give: The Encore Art Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Framed Limited-Edition Serigraph with Hand Embellishment. This vibrant and elegant work by Linda Le Kinff captures her signature romantic style and rich, jewel-toned palette.
Title: Cythere Assiégée
Year: 2006
Medium: Serigraph in color with acrylic painting on wood panel
Edition: Numbered limited edition of 250 (hand signed by the artist)
Dimensions: 11.5” x 11.5” (artwork), professionally framed
Signature: Hand-signed in ink, lower left
Condition: Excellent
Includes: Certificate of Authenticity & Appraisal from Park West Gallery
This piece has been examined and appraised by Park West Gallery with an Appraised Value of $890, including its custom frame.
A beautiful statement work—perfect for a collector, gift, or anyone looking to add color and sophistication to their space. All proceeds directly support Charlevoix Children’s House.
Framed, Hand-Signed Limited-Edition Serigraph.
This colorful coastal landscape by Slava Brodinsky captures the warmth and movement of a Mediterranean shoreline—rolling hills, vibrant villages, and sailboats dancing across the water.
Title: Sailing Boats
Year: 2008
Medium: Serigraph with hand embellishment on board
Edition: Arabic-numbered limited edition of 185
Dimensions: 23¾” × 23⅞” (artwork), professionally framed
Signature: Hand-signed in ink by the artist (lower left)
Condition: Excellent
Includes: Certificate of Authenticity & Appraisal from Park West Gallery
This work has been examined and appraised by Park West Gallery with an Appraised Value of $650, including the custom frame.
A versatile and inviting piece—perfect for a living room, office, or lake house. All proceeds directly benefit Charlevoix Children’s House.
