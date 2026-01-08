Pop Fizz Give: The Encore Art Auction

Hosted by

🎨 "Cythere Assiégée", by Linda Le Kinff
$250

Starting bid

Framed Limited-Edition Serigraph with Hand Embellishment. This vibrant and elegant work by Linda Le Kinff captures her signature romantic style and rich, jewel-toned palette.


Title: Cythere Assiégée

Year: 2006

Medium: Serigraph in color with acrylic painting on wood panel

Edition: Numbered limited edition of 250 (hand signed by the artist)

Dimensions: 11.5” x 11.5” (artwork), professionally framed

Signature: Hand-signed in ink, lower left

Condition: Excellent

Includes: Certificate of Authenticity & Appraisal from Park West Gallery


This piece has been examined and appraised by Park West Gallery with an Appraised Value of $890, including its custom frame.


A beautiful statement work—perfect for a collector, gift, or anyone looking to add color and sophistication to their space. All proceeds directly support Charlevoix Children’s House.

🎨 "Sailing Boats", by Slava Brodinsky
$175

Starting bid

Framed, Hand-Signed Limited-Edition Serigraph.


This colorful coastal landscape by Slava Brodinsky captures the warmth and movement of a Mediterranean shoreline—rolling hills, vibrant villages, and sailboats dancing across the water.


Title: Sailing Boats

Year: 2008

Medium: Serigraph with hand embellishment on board

Edition: Arabic-numbered limited edition of 185

Dimensions: 23¾” × 23⅞” (artwork), professionally framed

Signature: Hand-signed in ink by the artist (lower left)

Condition: Excellent

Includes: Certificate of Authenticity & Appraisal from Park West Gallery


This work has been examined and appraised by Park West Gallery with an Appraised Value of $650, including the custom frame.


A versatile and inviting piece—perfect for a living room, office, or lake house. All proceeds directly benefit Charlevoix Children’s House.

