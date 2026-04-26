Offered by

Elliott Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

About this shop

Pop-ity Popcorn Co. Fundraiser (Spring 2026)

Caramel Corn item
Caramel Corn
$6

Our popular caramel that started it all. It’s a “must have!”

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Popity Blend item
Popity Blend
$6

Our blend of cheddar cheese and caramel in one mouthful.

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Cheddar Cheese item
Cheddar Cheese
$6

Cheddar cheese fans here you go! If cheese is your thing, you won’t be disappointed.

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Buffalo Cheddar item
Buffalo Cheddar
$6

Savory, spicy, and addictive: perfect for any flavorful craving.

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Fruity Crunch item
Fruity Crunch
$6

A mouth-watering blend of Cherry, Grape, Blueberry, Orange, and Banana.

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Caramel Corn with Peanuts item
Caramel Corn with Peanuts
$6

Made with large Redskin peanuts and our delicious caramel.

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Cinnamon Roll item
Cinnamon Roll
$6

Cinnamon roll sweetness, crunchy popcorn delight.

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Cotton Candy item
Cotton Candy
$4

Keep things easy and fresh for weeks with ready-to-eat cotton candy.

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Cinnamon Frosted Almonds item
Cinnamon Frosted Almonds
$6

Delicious cinnamon frosted almonds in a 3.5 Oz cone.

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Cinnamon Frosted Cashews item
Cinnamon Frosted Cashews
$6

Delicious cinnamon frosted cashews in a 3.5 Oz cone.

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Elliott Eagles Crunch item
Elliott Eagles Crunch
$6

A mouth-watering blend of sweetened kettle corn, just for Elliott!

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Add a donation for Elliott Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!