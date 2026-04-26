Pop-ity Popcorn Co. Fundraiser (Spring 2026)

About this shop
Our popular caramel that started it all. It’s a “must have!”
Our blend of cheddar cheese and caramel in one mouthful.
Cheddar cheese fans here you go! If cheese is your thing, you won’t be disappointed.
Savory, spicy, and addictive: perfect for any flavorful craving.
A mouth-watering blend of Cherry, Grape, Blueberry, Orange, and Banana.
Made with large Redskin peanuts and our delicious caramel.
Cinnamon roll sweetness, crunchy popcorn delight.
Keep things easy and fresh for weeks with ready-to-eat cotton candy.
Delicious cinnamon frosted almonds in a 3.5 Oz cone.
Delicious cinnamon frosted cashews in a 3.5 Oz cone.
A mouth-watering blend of sweetened kettle corn, just for Elliott!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!