Friends of Windsor Montessori Year End Celebration - Pop on over and chill with us!

About this event
Food, games, and fun! Current PTO Members - Check your email to for your coupon code that will earn you FREE admission!
Non-members can save $5 now! Pre-pay your 2026-2027 PTO dues payment ($25) with your Year End Celebration Family Ticket ($20) and you can receive both for only $40!
This ticket covers admission for people outside of your household/nuclear family (grandparents, aunts/uncles, etc). Cost is $5 per person to cover cost of food.
Teachers and staff are welcome to join us at no cost! If you wish to bring additional family members, we kindly request that you add an "additional special person ticket" to cover the cost of their food.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!