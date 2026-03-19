Galaxy All Star Cheer of WNY

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Galaxy All Star Cheer of WNY

About this event

Pop-Up Clinics

44 Carolina St

Springville, NY 14141, USA

Back Extension Tumbling Clinic (Ages 5+)
$20

Saturday, May 16th

10:00 - 11:30am


This clinic focuses on Back Extension Rolls, which combines both backward roll and handstand fundamentals. During this clinic, athletes will practice various skill progressions, a variety of drills, and related flexibility and conditioning to achieve this advanced skill. Athletes should have a backward roll down an incline mat before participating in this clinic.


***Please note: 6 athletes must be registered by 5/10 in order to hold this clinic.

Walkover Tumbling Clinic (Ages 6+)
$20

Saturday, April 18th

10:00 - 11:30am


During this clinic, athletes will practice both front and back walkovers, as well as various skill progressions. Athletes will also engage in conditioning, flexibility, and various drills to improve their overall skill and technique! ***Athletes need to have a kickover in order to participate in this clinic. Please note that 8 athletes must be registered to hold this clinic.

Conditioning & Flexibility Tumbling Clinic (Ages 6+)
$20

Thursday, April 30th

5:30 - 7:00pm


This clinic focuses on the essential conditioning and flexibility that form the foundation for tumbling, jumps, and all other cheerleading skills. Athletes will practice techniques to help improve mobility, body control, overall strength, and much more. This clinic is perfect for athletes that are wanting to take their tumbling and other cheerleading skills to the next level, especially those on elite level cheer teams. ***Please note that 8 athletes must be registered to hold this clinic.

Flyer Skills Clinic
$20

Friday May 1st

6:00 - 7:30pm


Work on Flexibility, Strength Training & Body Position Technique.

Base/Backspot Skills Clinic
$20

Saturday, May 2nd

3:30-5:00pm


Work on Strength Training, Conditioning & Proper Grips

Motions Conditioning
$20

Sunday, May 3rd

2:30-4:00pm


Work on Tightening Motions and Precision Placement

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