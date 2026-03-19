Pop-Up Clinics

About this event
Saturday, May 16th
10:00 - 11:30am
This clinic focuses on Back Extension Rolls, which combines both backward roll and handstand fundamentals. During this clinic, athletes will practice various skill progressions, a variety of drills, and related flexibility and conditioning to achieve this advanced skill. Athletes should have a backward roll down an incline mat before participating in this clinic.
***Please note: 6 athletes must be registered by 5/10 in order to hold this clinic.
Saturday, April 18th
10:00 - 11:30am
During this clinic, athletes will practice both front and back walkovers, as well as various skill progressions. Athletes will also engage in conditioning, flexibility, and various drills to improve their overall skill and technique! ***Athletes need to have a kickover in order to participate in this clinic. Please note that 8 athletes must be registered to hold this clinic.
Thursday, April 30th
5:30 - 7:00pm
This clinic focuses on the essential conditioning and flexibility that form the foundation for tumbling, jumps, and all other cheerleading skills. Athletes will practice techniques to help improve mobility, body control, overall strength, and much more. This clinic is perfect for athletes that are wanting to take their tumbling and other cheerleading skills to the next level, especially those on elite level cheer teams. ***Please note that 8 athletes must be registered to hold this clinic.
Friday May 1st
6:00 - 7:30pm
Work on Flexibility, Strength Training & Body Position Technique.
Saturday, May 2nd
3:30-5:00pm
Work on Strength Training, Conditioning & Proper Grips
Sunday, May 3rd
2:30-4:00pm
Work on Tightening Motions and Precision Placement
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