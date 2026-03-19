Pop-Up Clinics

Saturday, May 16th

10:00 - 11:30am





This clinic focuses on Back Extension Rolls, which combines both backward roll and handstand fundamentals. During this clinic, athletes will practice various skill progressions, a variety of drills, and related flexibility and conditioning to achieve this advanced skill. Athletes should have a backward roll down an incline mat before participating in this clinic.





***Please note: 6 athletes must be registered by 5/10 in order to hold this clinic.