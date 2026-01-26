Special Bunny

Special Bunny

Pop-Up Small Animal Grooming Salon!

20809 Bothell Everett Hwy

Bothell, WA 98021, USA

Full Mini Make Over
$30

($50 value!)

Includes a la cart brushing, nail trim and buffing, and ear check/cleaning


Expected Duration: 30mins

Nails - Trim & Buff
$20

Clip to shorten the nails, and soften edges with a grinder


Expected Duration: 10 mins

Brushing - Top Coat Brush
$10

This package is perfect for buns who just need a refresh!


Removes minor loose fur without over-handling


Expected Duration: 5-10mins

Brushing - Undercoat Removal / De-Matting
$20

Is your bun looking a little shaggy?? Tufts starting to hang from their backs??


This ticket includes a brushing to remove all that dead, dry, undercoat and de-matting (if necessary) to soften the coat, bringing out the natural shine!


Expected Duration: 20mins

Nails - Trimming Only
$12

Uses clippers to trim the nails


Expected Duration: 5 mins

Nails - Buffing Only
$12

Uses a grinder to shorten the nails. Good for rabbits who experience high stress levels during clippings


Note: that this is not an option for severely overgrown nails.


Expected Duration: 5 mins

