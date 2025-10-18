CCACtx Community Clinic at Chisholm Tails Dog Daycare

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Lockhart, TX 78644, USA
Required by the State of Texas. If your Pet has a current previous Rabies vaccine your dog may be eligible to receive a 3 year certificate. **Our vet will make that determination.
DAPP with four strains of Lepto
Free registered microchip, you choose what to pay.
We would be grateful for any amout so we may contine to offer our services to the community at a low cost.
$
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