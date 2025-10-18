Caldwell County Animal Coalition

Hosted by

Caldwell County Animal Coalition

About this event

#CCACtx Community Clinic at Chisholm Tails Dog Daycare

605 E Market St

Lockhart, TX 78644, USA

Rabies
$10

Required by the State of Texas. If your Pet has a current previous Rabies vaccine your dog may be eligible to receive a 3 year certificate. **Our vet will make that determination.

Bordatella
$8
DAPP
$8


  • Nobivac® Canine 1-DAPPv offers broad protection against parainfluenza, adenovirus type 1 (hepatitis), adenovirus type 2 (respiratory disease), canine distemper and parvovirus
  • Provides protection against all known strains of parvo
  • Contains a live modified virus


DHLPP4
$15

DAPP with four strains of Lepto

Registered Microchip
Free

Free registered microchip, you choose what to pay.

Donation
$10

We would be grateful for any amout so we may contine to offer our services to the community at a low cost.

Add a donation for Caldwell County Animal Coalition

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