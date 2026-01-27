Pop-Up With Purpose

Key Features:

Commercial-Grade Durability: Built with a sturdy Hexagon Aluminum Frame , this tent is engineered to withstand the elements while remaining lightweight enough for easy portability.

Premium Weather Protection: The canopy is crafted from 600D Oxford Polyester , a heavy-duty fabric that is fully waterproof and suitable for all seasons (indoor and outdoor use).

Vibrant Custom Branding: Show up with purpose using Full-Color Heat Transfer Printing . Whether it's your chapter crest or the Centennial logo, the colors are crisp, fade-resistant, and fully customizable.