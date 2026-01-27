Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Foothill Alumnae Chapter

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Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Foothill Alumnae Chapter

About this shop

Pop-Up With Purpose

Option A: Tent + Custom Table Throw item
Option A: Tent + Custom Table Throw
$800

Key Features:

  • Commercial-Grade Durability: Built with a sturdy Hexagon Aluminum Frame, this tent is engineered to withstand the elements while remaining lightweight enough for easy portability.
  • Premium Weather Protection: The canopy is crafted from 600D Oxford Polyester, a heavy-duty fabric that is fully waterproof and suitable for all seasons (indoor and outdoor use).
  • Vibrant Custom Branding: Show up with purpose using Full-Color Heat Transfer Printing. Whether it's your chapter crest or the Centennial logo, the colors are crisp, fade-resistant, and fully customizable.
  • Complete Professional Look: This option includes a customized 6ft Table Throw to match your tent, creating a seamless, polished gold-standard aesthetic for your booth.

Technical Specifications:

  • Frame Material: Heavy-duty Aluminum (Hexagon profile)
  • Fabric: 600D Waterproof Oxford Cloth
  • Standard Size: 10x10 ft
  • Capacity: Comfortably shelters 6-8 people
  • Usage: Perfect for recruitment, community service events, and regional exhibitions.
Option B: Tent + Custom Back + 3 Full Sidewalls item
Option B: Tent + Custom Back + 3 Full Sidewalls
$900

Key Features:

  • Features Three Full Walls: With vibrant custom printing. This maximizes your branding real estate, effectively turning your booth into a 3-sided billboard that commands attention from every angle.
  • Superior Shelter & Privacy: The enclosed design offers enhanced protection from wind, rain, and harsh sun, while creating an exclusive "VIP" atmosphere inside the booth.
  • Commercial-Grade Stability: Built on a heavy-duty Hexagon Aluminum Frame, engineered to remain stable and secure even in outdoor conditions.
  • Premium Material: Constructed from 600D Oxford Polyester, the fabric is waterproof, durable, and capable of displaying deep, rich tones via high-definition heat transfer printing.

Technical Specifications:

  • Frame Material: Heavy-duty Aluminum (Hexagon profile)
  • Fabric: 600D Waterproof Oxford Cloth
  • Configuration: 10x10 Frame + Roof + 3 Full Side Walls
  • Capacity: Comfortably shelters 6-8 people
  • Artwork Supported: AI, JPG, PDF, EPS
  • Season Rating: All Seasons (Indoor/Outdoor)
  • Usage: Ideal for outdoor festivals, recruitment drives, picnics, and windy environments.

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