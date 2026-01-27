Pop-Up With Purpose

Commercial-Grade Durability: Built with a sturdy Hexagon Aluminum Frame, this tent is engineered to withstand the elements while remaining lightweight enough for easy portability.
Premium Weather Protection: The canopy is crafted from 600D Oxford Polyester, a heavy-duty fabric that is fully waterproof and suitable for all seasons (indoor and outdoor use).
Vibrant Custom Branding: Show up with purpose using Full-Color Heat Transfer Printing. Whether it's your chapter crest or the Centennial logo, the colors are crisp, fade-resistant, and fully customizable.
Complete Professional Look: This option includes a customized 6ft Table Throw to match your tent, creating a seamless, polished gold-standard aesthetic for your booth.
Usage: Perfect for recruitment, community service events, and regional exhibitions.
Key Features:
Commercial-Grade Durability: Built with a sturdy Hexagon Aluminum Frame, this tent is engineered to withstand the elements while remaining lightweight enough for easy portability.
Premium Weather Protection: The canopy is crafted from 600D Oxford Polyester, a heavy-duty fabric that is fully waterproof and suitable for all seasons (indoor and outdoor use).
Vibrant Custom Branding: Show up with purpose using Full-Color Heat Transfer Printing. Whether it's your chapter crest or the Centennial logo, the colors are crisp, fade-resistant, and fully customizable.
Complete Professional Look: This option includes a customized 6ft Table Throw to match your tent, creating a seamless, polished gold-standard aesthetic for your booth.