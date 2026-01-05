Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc.

Pop Warner Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

1551 Thoreau Dr N

Schaumburg, IL 60173, USA

Banquet Dinner
$89
Available until Mar 7

Banquet: Saturday, 6:30-9:30pm


(In the next step you'll be asked about any dietary restrictions or food allergies)

7th Grade and Above Tribute (Adult Ticket)
$10
Available until Mar 7

This event celebrates our All-American Scholars. There is no programming around the Hall of Fame planned during this event.


Families and guests can attend the event for $10 each.


Tribute: Friday, 7:00-9:00pm

5th and 6th Grade Tribute (Adult Ticket)
$10
Available until Mar 7

Families and guests can attend the event for $10 each.


Tribute: Saturday, 9:00-11:00am

