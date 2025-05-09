Oswego Bears Football and Cheer Mother's Day Raffle 2025

There will be 3 winners chosen 5/10/2025 @ 7:00 PM. Winner #1- 60 min massage voucher and voucher for blow dry style, mini facial, & spray tan ($200 value) Winner #2- 60 min massage voucher and voucher for private movie screening for up to 20 people Winner #3- 60 min massage voucher and Coopers Hawk Wine Tasting voucher

There will be 3 winners chosen 5/10/2025 @ 7:00 PM. Winner #1- 60 min massage voucher and voucher for blow dry style, mini facial, & spray tan ($200 value) Winner #2- 60 min massage voucher and voucher for private movie screening for up to 20 people Winner #3- 60 min massage voucher and Coopers Hawk Wine Tasting voucher

More details...