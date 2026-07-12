Popcorn Fridays

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Individual Popcorn Bag 🍿 Grab a fresh bag of popcorn just for your student!
Sponsor Your Whole Class! 🍿 Purchase this option to ensure every student in your child’s classroom gets a bag of popcorn. Any student who didn't order individually will receive one so no one is left out! (Limit 1 bulk purchase per classroom)
Individual Popcorn Bag 🍿 Grab a fresh bag of popcorn just for your student!
Sponsor Your Whole Class! 🍿 Purchase this option to ensure every student in your child’s classroom gets a bag of popcorn. Any student who didn't order individually will receive one so no one is left out! (Limit 1 bulk purchase per classroom)
Individual Popcorn Bag 🍿 Grab a fresh bag of popcorn just for your student!
Sponsor Your Whole Class! 🍿 Purchase this option to ensure every student in your child’s classroom gets a bag of popcorn. Any student who didn't order individually will receive one so no one is left out! (Limit 1 bulk purchase per classroom)
Individual Popcorn Bag 🍿 Grab a fresh bag of popcorn just for your student!
Sponsor Your Whole Class! 🍿 Purchase this option to ensure every student in your child’s classroom gets a bag of popcorn. Any student who didn't order individually will receive one so no one is left out! (Limit 1 bulk purchase per classroom)
Individual Popcorn Bag 🍿 Grab a fresh bag of popcorn just for your student!
Sponsor Your Whole Class! 🍿 Purchase this option to ensure every student in your child’s classroom gets a bag of popcorn. Any student who didn't order individually will receive one so no one is left out! (Limit 1 bulk purchase per classroom)
Individual Popcorn Bag 🍿 Grab a fresh bag of popcorn just for your student!
Sponsor Your Whole Class! 🍿 Purchase this option to ensure every student in your child’s classroom gets a bag of popcorn. Any student who didn't order individually will receive one so no one is left out! (Limit 1 bulk purchase per classroom)
Individual Popcorn Bag 🍿 Grab a fresh bag of popcorn just for your student!
Sponsor Your Whole Class! 🍿 Purchase this option to ensure every student in your child’s classroom gets a bag of popcorn. Any student who didn't order individually will receive one so no one is left out! (Limit 1 bulk purchase per classroom)
Individual Popcorn Bag 🍿 Grab a fresh bag of popcorn just for your student!
Sponsor Your Whole Class! 🍿 Purchase this option to ensure every student in your child’s classroom gets a bag of popcorn. Any student who didn't order individually will receive one so no one is left out! (Limit 1 bulk purchase per classroom)
Individual Popcorn Bag 🍿 Grab a fresh bag of popcorn just for your student!
Sponsor Your Whole Class! 🍿 Purchase this option to ensure every student in your child’s classroom gets a bag of popcorn. Any student who didn't order individually will receive one so no one is left out! (Limit 1 bulk purchase per classroom)
Individual Popcorn Bag 🍿 Grab a fresh bag of popcorn just for your student!
Sponsor Your Whole Class! 🍿 Purchase this option to ensure every student in your child’s classroom gets a bag of popcorn. Any student who didn't order individually will receive one so no one is left out! (Limit 1 bulk purchase per classroom)
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