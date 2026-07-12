Two overflowing popcorn containers in the foreground are framed by the blurred word "POPCORN" in the background.
Covington Harper Elementary School PTO

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Covington Harper Elementary School PTO

About this shop

Popcorn Fridays

September 11 Single Bag item
September 11 Single Bag
$2
Available until Sep 10

Individual Popcorn Bag 🍿 Grab a fresh bag of popcorn just for your student!

0
September 11 Classroom item
September 11 Classroom
$30
Available until Sep 10

Sponsor Your Whole Class! 🍿 Purchase this option to ensure every student in your child’s classroom gets a bag of popcorn. Any student who didn't order individually will receive one so no one is left out! (Limit 1 bulk purchase per classroom)

0
September 25 Single Bag item
September 25 Single Bag
$2
Available until Sep 24

Individual Popcorn Bag 🍿 Grab a fresh bag of popcorn just for your student!

0
September 25 Classroom item
September 25 Classroom
$30
Available until Sep 24

Sponsor Your Whole Class! 🍿 Purchase this option to ensure every student in your child’s classroom gets a bag of popcorn. Any student who didn't order individually will receive one so no one is left out! (Limit 1 bulk purchase per classroom)

0
October 9 Single Bag item
October 9 Single Bag
$2
Available until Oct 8

Individual Popcorn Bag 🍿 Grab a fresh bag of popcorn just for your student!

0
October 9 Classroom item
October 9 Classroom
$30
Available until Oct 8

Sponsor Your Whole Class! 🍿 Purchase this option to ensure every student in your child’s classroom gets a bag of popcorn. Any student who didn't order individually will receive one so no one is left out! (Limit 1 bulk purchase per classroom)

0
October 23 Single Bag item
October 23 Single Bag
$2
Available until Oct 22

Individual Popcorn Bag 🍿 Grab a fresh bag of popcorn just for your student!

0
October 23 Classroom item
October 23 Classroom
$30
Available until Oct 22

Sponsor Your Whole Class! 🍿 Purchase this option to ensure every student in your child’s classroom gets a bag of popcorn. Any student who didn't order individually will receive one so no one is left out! (Limit 1 bulk purchase per classroom)

0
November 6 Single Bag item
November 6 Single Bag
$2
Available until Nov 5

Individual Popcorn Bag 🍿 Grab a fresh bag of popcorn just for your student!

0
November 6 Classroom item
November 6 Classroom
$30
Available until Nov 5

Sponsor Your Whole Class! 🍿 Purchase this option to ensure every student in your child’s classroom gets a bag of popcorn. Any student who didn't order individually will receive one so no one is left out! (Limit 1 bulk purchase per classroom)

0
November 20 Single Bag item
November 20 Single Bag
$2
Available until Nov 19

Individual Popcorn Bag 🍿 Grab a fresh bag of popcorn just for your student!

0
November 20 Classroom item
November 20 Classroom
$30
Available until Nov 19

Sponsor Your Whole Class! 🍿 Purchase this option to ensure every student in your child’s classroom gets a bag of popcorn. Any student who didn't order individually will receive one so no one is left out! (Limit 1 bulk purchase per classroom)

0
December 4 Single Bag item
December 4 Single Bag
$2
Available until Dec 3

Individual Popcorn Bag 🍿 Grab a fresh bag of popcorn just for your student!

0
December 4 Classroom item
December 4 Classroom
$30
Available until Dec 3

Sponsor Your Whole Class! 🍿 Purchase this option to ensure every student in your child’s classroom gets a bag of popcorn. Any student who didn't order individually will receive one so no one is left out! (Limit 1 bulk purchase per classroom)

0
December 18 Single Bag item
December 18 Single Bag
$2
Available until Dec 17

Individual Popcorn Bag 🍿 Grab a fresh bag of popcorn just for your student!

0
December 18 Classroom item
December 18 Classroom
$30
Available until Dec 17

Sponsor Your Whole Class! 🍿 Purchase this option to ensure every student in your child’s classroom gets a bag of popcorn. Any student who didn't order individually will receive one so no one is left out! (Limit 1 bulk purchase per classroom)

0
January 8 Single Bag item
January 8 Single Bag
$2
Available until Jan 7

Individual Popcorn Bag 🍿 Grab a fresh bag of popcorn just for your student!

0
January 8 Classroom item
January 8 Classroom
$30
Available until Jan 7

Sponsor Your Whole Class! 🍿 Purchase this option to ensure every student in your child’s classroom gets a bag of popcorn. Any student who didn't order individually will receive one so no one is left out! (Limit 1 bulk purchase per classroom)

0
January 22 Single Bag item
January 22 Single Bag
$2
Available until Jan 21

Individual Popcorn Bag 🍿 Grab a fresh bag of popcorn just for your student!

0
January 22 Classroom item
January 22 Classroom
$30
Available until Jan 21

Sponsor Your Whole Class! 🍿 Purchase this option to ensure every student in your child’s classroom gets a bag of popcorn. Any student who didn't order individually will receive one so no one is left out! (Limit 1 bulk purchase per classroom)

0
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