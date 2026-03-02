Benjamin O. Davis VFW Post 311

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Benjamin O. Davis VFW Post 311

About this event

Popcorn Fundraiser

22341 Governors Hwy

Richton Park, IL 60471, USA

Individual Size Bag - #1
$15

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Individual Size Bag - #2
$22

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Family Size Bag - #1
$22

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Family Size Bag - #2
$25

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Variety Pack #1
$35

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Variety Pack #2
$60

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Variety Pack #3
$75

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Variety Pack - #4
$100

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