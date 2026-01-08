Popcorn Pre-Sale 2026 Flash Sale

We ask that you make separate purchases for each student.(Example, if you have 2 students and want them to receive 2 bags of popcorn at each sale, you would purchase 2 "tickets" for the first student and then make a new purchase for the second student.) We apologize for the inconvenience but appreciate your understanding.



We have to limit the amount of bags per student per sale to 4, in order to fulfill all orders day of. If you wish to purchase popcorn for an entire class, please email us with this request.