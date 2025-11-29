اليوم الروحي | في ملئ الزمان 2025

Hosted by
About this event
New Port Richey, FL 34652, USA
Please note that this ticket is for individuals aged 17 years and older, and no child under 17 will be allowed to attend. If you have a child in first grade to sixth grade, babysitting services are available for them in the next section.
(We have limited spots for the kids from KG to 6th Grade)
***You must select an adult ticket with the babysitting option. Please note that the child ticket is only for children in first grade to sixth grade and is for babysitting purposes only, not for attending the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!