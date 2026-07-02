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Littleton Preparatory Charter School

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Littleton Preparatory Charter School

About this shop

POPS Spirit Wear

Adult Crew Neck item
Adult Crew Neck
$30

This fleece pullover is soft and comfy. With a warm, athletic fit, you'll want to wear it all the time. 

  • 8.26 oz ring spun fleece. 
  • Hidden side pockets.
  • Reflective BSN logo. 
  • This collection is more of an athletic cut.
  • For a roomier fit or if you think you are in between sizes, it is always a safe bet to size up. 
  • 76% Cotton/24% Polyester. 
Adult Hoodie item
Adult Hoodie
$35

Athletic cut sweatshirt with a soft, cozy fleece interior. Versatile at home, on the way to class, or your favorite coffee shop. Hoodies are our favorite go-to when it's a little chilly outside, but the perfect weight not to get too hot inside. 

  • 8.26 oz ring spun fleece.
  • 3 panel hood. Branded silicone tips on drawcord.
  • Reflective BSN logo.
  • This collection is more of an athletic cut.
  • For a roomier fit or if you think you are in between sizes, it is always a safe bet to size up.
  • 76% Cotton/24% Polyester.
Youth Hoodie item
Youth Hoodie
$35

Athletic cut sweatshirt with a soft, cozy fleece interior. Versatile at home, on the way to class, or your favorite coffee shop. Hoodies are our favorite go-to when it's a little chilly outside, but the perfect weight not to get too hot inside. 

  • 8.26 oz ring spun fleece.
  • 3 panel hood. Branded silicone tips on drawcord.
  • Reflective BSN logo.
  • This collection is more of an athletic cut.
  • For a roomier fit or if you think you are in between sizes, it is always a safe bet to size up.
  • 76% Cotton/24% Polyester.
Hat w/ Patch item
Hat w/ Patch
$20

Littleton Prep Spirit Wear Hat

0
LPCS Hat
$7

Littleton Prep Spirit Wear Hat

0
Griffin Patches item
Griffin Patches
$5
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