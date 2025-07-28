Hosted by
About this event
Entry, lunch and 1 (one) drink ticket provided.
You are the first face attendees will see! Plan to bring your marketing materials, tablecloth, tabletop/banner sign (placement at the door).
Lunch NOT included.
Your company will be advertised throughout the event including all social media posts regarding the Porch Party.
Lunch NOT included.
All beverages MUST be purchased through The Links.
Lunch NOT included.
NOTE: Alcohol MUST BE PURCHASED FROM THE LINKS! NO EXCEPTIONS.
Bring your marketing swag and decorate a table.
Lunch NOT included.
Your company will be advertised throughout the event including all social media posts regarding the Porch Party.
Lunch NOT included.
Bring a game and your marketing swag. Prizes are up to game sponsor.
Lunch NOT included.
Your company will be advertised throughout the event including all social media posts regarding the Porch Party.
Lunch NOT included.
This auction will be online from 9/15 - 9/18.
Your company will be advertised leading up to the event and day of the event including all social media posts regarding the Porch Party.
(2) General Admission Tickets included.
Your company will be advertised at the event including multiple mentions throughout the event and includes all social media posts regarding the Porch Party.
(1) General Admission Ticket included.
Donate a basket or silent auction item.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!