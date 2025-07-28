Mibor Real Estate Association Inc

Mibor Real Estate Association Inc

Porch Party!!!!!!!!

6701 Heartland Blvd

Camby, IN 46113, USA

General Admission
$20

Entry, lunch and 1 (one) drink ticket provided.

Registration Sponsor
$200

You are the first face attendees will see! Plan to bring your marketing materials, tablecloth, tabletop/banner sign (placement at the door).

Lunch NOT included.

Lunch Sponsor
$200

Your company will be advertised throughout the event including all social media posts regarding the Porch Party.

Lunch NOT included.

Beverage Sponsor
$75

All beverages MUST be purchased through The Links.

Lunch NOT included.

Arnold Palmer Bar
Free

NOTE: Alcohol MUST BE PURCHASED FROM THE LINKS! NO EXCEPTIONS.


Table Sponsor
$100

Bring your marketing swag and decorate a table.

Lunch NOT included.

Decorations Sponsor
$100

Your company will be advertised throughout the event including all social media posts regarding the Porch Party.

Lunch NOT included.

Game Sponsor
$100

Bring a game and your marketing swag. Prizes are up to game sponsor.

Lunch NOT included.

Silent Auction Sponsor
$150

Your company will be advertised throughout the event including all social media posts regarding the Porch Party.

Lunch NOT included.

Live Auction Sponsor
$350

This auction will be online from 9/15 - 9/18.

Your company will be advertised leading up to the event and day of the event including all social media posts regarding the Porch Party.

(2) General Admission Tickets included.

Request-a-Song Sponsor
$250

Your company will be advertised at the event including multiple mentions throughout the event and includes all social media posts regarding the Porch Party.

(1) General Admission Ticket included.

Donate a Silent Auction Item
Free

Donate a basket or silent auction item.

Add a donation for Mibor Real Estate Association Inc

$

