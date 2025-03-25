Porch Party 2025

This is an add-on experience to the Porch Party, so Porch Party tickets are also needed, unless prior arrangements have been made. You're invited to join a group of up to six people on a guided visit with the herd of 5 to 7 horses. Guests can meet and/or groom the horses or visit from a distance. It is a non-riding experience, and no previous horse experience is necessary. An additional liability waiver is required and is available to read or sign in advance here.

This is an add-on experience to the Porch Party, so Porch Party tickets are also needed, unless prior arrangements have been made. You're invited to join a group of up to six people on a guided visit with the herd of 5 to 7 horses. Guests can meet and/or groom the horses or visit from a distance. It is a non-riding experience, and no previous horse experience is necessary. An additional liability waiver is required and is available to read or sign in advance here.

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