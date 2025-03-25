Porch Party 2025

This ticket includes admission and entertainment.
Herd visits, beverages, food, and auction bids are separate purchases.
Youth are aged 6 - 14. Under 6 are free.
This ticket includes admission and entertainment.
Herd visits, beverages, food, and auction bids are separate purchases.
Youth are aged 6 - 14. Under 6 are free.
DAY PASS YOUTH - (No food included) | DAY OF
$20
This ticket includes admission and entertainment.
Herd visits, beverages, food, and auction bids are separate purchases.
Youth are aged 6 - 14. Under 6 are free.
This ticket includes admission and entertainment.
Herd visits, beverages, food, and auction bids are separate purchases.
Youth are aged 6 - 14. Under 6 are free.
Herd Visit (INDIVIDUAL) 2 pm
$10
This is an add-on experience to the Porch Party, so Porch Party tickets are also needed, unless prior arrangements have been made.
You're invited to join a group of up to six people on a guided visit with the herd of 5 to 7 horses.
Guests can meet and/or groom the horses or visit from a distance. It is a non-riding experience, and no previous horse experience is necessary.
An additional liability waiver is required and is available to read or sign in advance here.
This is an add-on experience to the Porch Party, so Porch Party tickets are also needed, unless prior arrangements have been made.
You're invited to join a group of up to six people on a guided visit with the herd of 5 to 7 horses.
Guests can meet and/or groom the horses or visit from a distance. It is a non-riding experience, and no previous horse experience is necessary.
An additional liability waiver is required and is available to read or sign in advance here.
Herd Visit (INDIVIDUAL) 2:40 pm
$10
This is an add-on experience to the Porch Party, so Porch Party tickets are also needed, unless prior arrangements have been made.
You're invited to join a group of up to six people on a guided visit with the herd of 5 to 7 horses.
Guests can meet and/or groom the horses or visit from a distance. It is a non-riding experience, and no previous horse experience is necessary.
An additional liability waiver is required and is available to read or sign in advance here.
This is an add-on experience to the Porch Party, so Porch Party tickets are also needed, unless prior arrangements have been made.
You're invited to join a group of up to six people on a guided visit with the herd of 5 to 7 horses.
Guests can meet and/or groom the horses or visit from a distance. It is a non-riding experience, and no previous horse experience is necessary.
An additional liability waiver is required and is available to read or sign in advance here.
Herd Visit (INDIVIDUAL)3:00 pm
$10
This is an add-on experience to the Porch Party, so Porch Party tickets are also needed, unless prior arrangements have been made.
You're invited to join a group of up to six people on a guided visit with the herd of 5 to 7 horses.
Guests can meet and/or groom the horses or visit from a distance. It is a non-riding experience, and no previous horse experience is necessary.
An additional liability waiver is required and is available to read or sign in advance here.
This is an add-on experience to the Porch Party, so Porch Party tickets are also needed, unless prior arrangements have been made.
You're invited to join a group of up to six people on a guided visit with the herd of 5 to 7 horses.
Guests can meet and/or groom the horses or visit from a distance. It is a non-riding experience, and no previous horse experience is necessary.
An additional liability waiver is required and is available to read or sign in advance here.
Herd Visit (INDIVIDUAL)3:40 pm
$10
This is an add-on experience to the Porch Party, so Porch Party tickets are also needed, unless prior arrangements have been made.
You're invited to join a group of up to six people on a guided visit with the herd of 5 to 7 horses.
Guests can meet and/or groom the horses or visit from a distance. It is a non-riding experience, and no previous horse experience is necessary.
An additional liability waiver is required and is available to read or sign in advance here.
This is an add-on experience to the Porch Party, so Porch Party tickets are also needed, unless prior arrangements have been made.
You're invited to join a group of up to six people on a guided visit with the herd of 5 to 7 horses.
Guests can meet and/or groom the horses or visit from a distance. It is a non-riding experience, and no previous horse experience is necessary.
An additional liability waiver is required and is available to read or sign in advance here.
Herd Visit (INDIVIDUAL)4:00 pm
$10
This is an add-on experience to the Porch Party, so Porch Party tickets are also needed, unless prior arrangements have been made.
You're invited to join a group of up to six people on a guided visit with the herd of 5 to 7 horses.
Guests can meet and/or groom the horses or visit from a distance. It is a non-riding experience, and no previous horse experience is necessary.
An additional liability waiver is required and is available to read or sign in advance here.
This is an add-on experience to the Porch Party, so Porch Party tickets are also needed, unless prior arrangements have been made.
You're invited to join a group of up to six people on a guided visit with the herd of 5 to 7 horses.
Guests can meet and/or groom the horses or visit from a distance. It is a non-riding experience, and no previous horse experience is necessary.
An additional liability waiver is required and is available to read or sign in advance here.
Herd Visit (INDIVIDUAL)4:40 pm
$10
This is an add-on experience to the Porch Party, so Porch Party tickets are also needed, unless prior arrangements have been made.
You're invited to join a group of up to six people on a guided visit with the herd of 5 to 7 horses.
Guests can meet and/or groom the horses or visit from a distance. It is a non-riding experience, and no previous horse experience is necessary.
An additional liability waiver is required and is available to read or sign in advance here.
This is an add-on experience to the Porch Party, so Porch Party tickets are also needed, unless prior arrangements have been made.
You're invited to join a group of up to six people on a guided visit with the herd of 5 to 7 horses.
Guests can meet and/or groom the horses or visit from a distance. It is a non-riding experience, and no previous horse experience is necessary.
An additional liability waiver is required and is available to read or sign in advance here.
Herd Visit (GROUP) 2:20 PM
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
This is a group reservation for any number of people up to six.
Your group will be invited on a guided visit with the herd of 5 to 7 horses.
Guests can meet and/or groom the horses or visit from a distance. It is a non-riding experience, and no previous horse experience is necessary.
An additional liability waiver is required, and is available to read or sign in advance here.
This is a group reservation for any number of people up to six.
Your group will be invited on a guided visit with the herd of 5 to 7 horses.
Guests can meet and/or groom the horses or visit from a distance. It is a non-riding experience, and no previous horse experience is necessary.
An additional liability waiver is required, and is available to read or sign in advance here.
Herd Visit (GROUP) 3:20 PM
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
This is a group reservation for any number of people up to six.
Your group will be invited on a guided visit with the herd of 5 to 7 horses.
Guests can meet and/or groom the horses or visit from a distance. It is a non-riding experience, and no previous horse experience is necessary.
An additional liability waiver is required, and is available to read or sign in advance here.
This is a group reservation for any number of people up to six.
Your group will be invited on a guided visit with the herd of 5 to 7 horses.
Guests can meet and/or groom the horses or visit from a distance. It is a non-riding experience, and no previous horse experience is necessary.
An additional liability waiver is required, and is available to read or sign in advance here.
Herd Visit (GROUP) 4:20 pm
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
This is a group reservation for any number of people up to six.
Your group will be invited on a guided visit with the herd of 5 to 7 horses.
Guests can meet and/or groom the horses or visit from a distance. It is a non-riding experience, and no previous horse experience is necessary.
An additional liability waiver is required, and is available to read or sign in advance here.
This is a group reservation for any number of people up to six.
Your group will be invited on a guided visit with the herd of 5 to 7 horses.
Guests can meet and/or groom the horses or visit from a distance. It is a non-riding experience, and no previous horse experience is necessary.
An additional liability waiver is required, and is available to read or sign in advance here.
Add a donation for Red Horse Center
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