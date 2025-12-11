Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc.

Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc.

Pork on a Fork Fundraiser - 2026

5600 FM 560

Hooks, TX 75561, USA

Single Ticket
$60

Ticket is for 1 person and includes a BBQ dinner, drinks, and fun! We will have live music, silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and more!

Couple Ticket
$100

Ticket is for 2 people and includes a BBQ dinner, drinks, and fun! We will have live music, silent auction, 50/50, and more!

Silent Auction Payment
Free

You can pay for your silent auction item here if you win!

Kind of a Pig Deal - Sponsorship
$5,000

6 Event Tickets

Both non-profits will post on website and social media

Reserved table at the event

Advertisements on placemats at event

King of the Grill - Sponsorship
$3,000

4 Event Tickets

Pitmaster - Sponsorship
$2,000

3 Event Tickets

Smokehouse - Sponsorship
$1,000

2 Event Tickets

Wild Hog - Sponsorship
$500

2 Event Tickets

