Pork Rind Festival 2026 Raffle

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About this raffle
Drawing based on the Ohio Lottery Pick 3 every evening March 1-30. Tickets can win more than once!
Ticket numbers will be emailed to you within a timely manner after checkout
Your $30 donation does more than give you a chance to win, it directly supports our local small-town festival. Every dollar helps fund entertainment, family activities, safety and community traditions. Your support keeps the pork rinds poppin' and the festival hoppin'!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!