Pork Rind Festival 2026 Raffle

Drawing based on the Ohio Lottery Pick 3 every evening March 1-30. Tickets can win more than once!





Ticket numbers will be emailed to you within a timely manner after checkout





Your $30 donation does more than give you a chance to win, it directly supports our local small-town festival. Every dollar helps fund entertainment, family activities, safety and community traditions. Your support keeps the pork rinds poppin' and the festival hoppin'!