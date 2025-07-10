2025 Porphura Ball Silent Auction

McNamara Alumni Center
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Celebrate Minnesota’s proud sports tradition with this exclusive collection featuring items from some of the state’s most exciting athletes. This basket includes memorabilia from Ivan Pace Jr., Roy Lewis Jr., and John Randle, bringing together talent from past and present Minnesota football legends.
Estimated Value: $485
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy the best bites from around Minnesota and beyond with this Taste of Minnesota Basket. This collection includes gift cards to some local favorites and national go-tos: $50 Pryes Brewing, $50 Buffalo Wild Wings, $100 Uber Eats, $50 Chipotle, $50 Chick-fil-A, and $50 Boludo.
To top it off, you’ll find a selection of Minnesota-made snacks, including Lift Bridge Root Beer, BOOMCHICKAPOP, and other local treats that highlight the flavor and creativity of our state’s food scene.
Whether you’re planning a night out, staying in with delivery, or sampling some Minnesota favorites, this basket has you covered.
Estimated value: $370
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This exclusive collection features:
This trio of signed memorabilia represents the best of the Gophers' spirit, blending the iconic "Row the Boat" culture with a piece of recent athletic success.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bring home a centerpiece for any Vikings fan with this signed Justin Jefferson jersey, professionally framed and ready to display. Featuring the star wide receiver’s authentic signature and a game-action photo, this piece celebrates one of the most electrifying talents in Minnesota football.
Perfect for a home office, fan cave, or sports memorabilia collection, this framed jersey captures the excitement and energy Jefferson brings to the field every game.
Estimated value: $800
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a perfect mix of comfort flavor and world class music with the Symphony and Sips Experience Basket. This beautifully wrapped gift includes a generous assortment of items arranged in a natural woven basket and finished with clear cellophane and a bright red bow.
Basket includes
• Meiomi Pinot Noir
• La Marca Prosecco
• Two wine tumblers
• Holiday cheese board
• Two tea towels
• Wine stopper
• Chocolate
• Popcorn
The experience continues with an unforgettable night at Orchestra Hall. This package includes two tickets to Bartok x Bjork on Saturday January third at seven in the evening. The performance blends the powerful and rhythmic sound of Bartok with the imaginative and expressive world of Bjork for a unique and inspiring concert.
Whether you are treating yourself or someone special this basket offers the perfect combination of a cozy night in and an unforgettable night out. Enjoy the tastes comforts and music of a truly memorable experience.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get ready to upgrade your game, on the course and in the simulator, with this all-in-one golf lover’s bundle!
The winner takes home their choice of one pair of FootJoy golf shoes, featuring a clean white design, all-day comfort, and classic FootJoy performance.
But the real bonus? A $200 Office Golf gift card! Office Golf is Minneapolis’ premier indoor golf destination. This massive, high-tech space with state-of-the-art TrackMan simulators, a full restaurant, and multiple bars. It’s perfect for serious practice, a fun night out, or sharpening your swing year-round.
With this package, you get:
Whether you’re playing 18 indoors, grabbing dinner with friends, or stepping onto the real course in fresh FootJoys, this basket brings the best of both worlds.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bring the beauty and calm of the outdoors into your home with the Wilderness Art Trio Collection. This set includes three framed wildlife and nature inspired pieces each highlighting a different side of the natural world. Together they create a warm and timeless display perfect for a den an office a cabin or any space that deserves a touch of the outdoors.
The collection features
• A large panoramic scene of a rocky shoreline with dramatic skies and detailed outdoor storytelling
• A framed circular wildlife print with a rich green mat that showcases a beautifully illustrated bird in a classic style
• A serene print of geese in flight moving across an open landscape with soft tones and a sense of motion
Each piece is professionally framed and ready to hang offering an instant upgrade to any room. Whether you love wildlife nature or traditional art this trio provides a peaceful and elegant addition to any collection.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a magical winter evening with the Holiday Theater and Dining Night Out package. This experience begins with two tickets to A Christmas Carol at the Guthrie Theater a beloved Minnesota tradition that brings the story of Ebenezer Scrooge to life with rich staging heartfelt performances and classic holiday spirit. The seats are located in Aisle three Row G Seat two fourteen offering a wonderful view of the stage.
Your night continues with a $100 gift card to Jester Concepts a leading Minneapolis restaurant group known for exceptional dining and creative hospitality. Their restaurants include some of the citys most popular spots offering warm atmosphere unforgettable flavor and top tier service. It is the perfect place to enjoy dinner before or after the show.
Whether you are planning a date night a holiday celebration or a special gift this package offers an elegant blend of theater and fine dining for a memorable evening in Minneapolis.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This is a rare opportunity for the dedicated golfer to accelerate their game! The winner will receive two exclusive private lessons:
Benefit from personalized, one-on-one instruction from two highly respected experts at one of the region's most prestigious clubs. This package offers a dual perspective on your technique, helping you diagnose flaws, refine your mechanics, and gain valuable course strategy insights to elevate your performance for the upcoming season.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Get ready to host the perfect group outing! This is a complete event package for your next team-building activity, family reunion, or celebration with friends.
This package at Pickleball at Minneapolis Cider includes:
This stress-free event accommodates Groups of 8- 50+ and provides everything you need for three hours of great fun, great competition, and great cider.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gear up for a thrilling night of NHL hockey! This package includes four (4) tickets to see the Minnesota Wild take on the Hurricanes.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to experience the excitement of professional hockey live with friends or family!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Power up your child's development—whether in the classroom or on the field—with this incredible bundle from Super Coaches!
This package is perfect for parents seeking trusted, vetted, and top-rated professionals in the community. It includes:
Use the $100 certificate to help your child excel academically or athletically. This is the gear and the expertise you need to book trusted, top-rated professionals with a streamlined scheduling and payment process!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket Description
Unlock your vocal potential with this package offering three (3) voice lessons from experienced Performance Artist and Voice Coach, Riley Cardona.
Package Details:
Coach Expertise: Riley Cardona has performed professionally in the U.S. and abroad, including stage roles with Florida Grand Opera and Sarasota Opera. She previously served as an adjunct voice professor at South Dakota State University and Southwest Minnesota State University.
This is a wonderful opportunity to receive expert instruction and elevate your performance!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Win the perfect package for a relaxing evening, whether you’re cuddling up on the couch or hosting a casual game night! This basket is packed with everything you need to unwind and indulge.
This ultimate comfort collection includes:
Bid on this basket to treat yourself or someone special to a truly cozy and delicious night of relaxation!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bid on the ultimate over-ear headphones in the sleek Silver (or Starlight) finish! The Apple AirPods Max deliver an unparalleled, high-fidelity audio experience that is perfect for music lovers, movie watchers, and anyone who needs distraction-free focus.
This premium prize includes:
This is one of the hottest tech prizes available. Win the luxury of phenomenal sound and bid high!
(Estimated Retail Value: $549)
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Win an exclusive, four-hour private booking for your group on the brand-new, private pickleball court at the courtesy of the Stephenson family.
This incredible, all-inclusive package is perfect for team-building, a family celebration, or a fun outing with friends, and includes:
Gather your group and get ready to play, rally, and feast! This is an unmatched opportunity to enjoy one of the area's newest and most luxurious courts.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Treat your best friend to this fantastic gift basket, generously assembled by the experts at Chucky & Don's! Designed for dogs who deserve the very best, this basket is packed with premium goodies to promote health, fun, and tail-wagging happiness.
What's Inside:
Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, a new adoption, or just showing extra love, this basket is the perfect way to make any dog feel like the king or queen of the jungle.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
This is the pinnacle of Minnesota Wild memorabilia—an incredible, full-size locker section personally signed by numerous members of the team! This authentic-looking piece features the iconic Wild colors (red and green) and is covered in high-quality autographs, making it an unrivaled centerpiece for any sports collection.
This rare item features:
This is a one-of-a-kind treasure, far surpassing standard signed memorabilia. Display it proudly and own a truly unique piece of the Minnesota Wild legacy!
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing