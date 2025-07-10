eventClosed

2025 Porphura Ball Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

McNamara Alumni Center

Minnesota Sports Memorabilia Basket
$250

Celebrate Minnesota’s proud sports tradition with this exclusive collection featuring items from some of the state’s most exciting athletes. This basket includes memorabilia from Ivan Pace Jr., Roy Lewis Jr., and John Randle, bringing together talent from past and present Minnesota football legends.

Estimated Value: $485

Taste of Minnesota Basket
$175

Enjoy the best bites from around Minnesota and beyond with this Taste of Minnesota Basket. This collection includes gift cards to some local favorites and national go-tos: $50 Pryes Brewing, $50 Buffalo Wild Wings, $100 Uber Eats, $50 Chipotle, $50 Chick-fil-A, and $50 Boludo.


To top it off, you’ll find a selection of Minnesota-made snacks, including Lift Bridge Root Beer, BOOMCHICKAPOP, and other local treats that highlight the flavor and creativity of our state’s food scene.


Whether you’re planning a night out, staying in with delivery, or sampling some Minnesota favorites, this basket has you covered.

Estimated value: $370

Row the Boat Basket item
Row the Boat Basket
$400

This exclusive collection features:

  • A helmet and oar personally signed by Head Coach P.J. Fleck, renowned for his energy, leadership, and passion for Minnesota football.
  • An officially licensed University of Minnesota jersey, personally signed by Gophers standout and current NFL player, Blake Cashman (#36).

This trio of signed memorabilia represents the best of the Gophers' spirit, blending the iconic "Row the Boat" culture with a piece of recent athletic success.


Signed Justin Jefferson Framed Jersey
$690

Bring home a centerpiece for any Vikings fan with this signed Justin Jefferson jersey, professionally framed and ready to display. Featuring the star wide receiver’s authentic signature and a game-action photo, this piece celebrates one of the most electrifying talents in Minnesota football.


Perfect for a home office, fan cave, or sports memorabilia collection, this framed jersey captures the excitement and energy Jefferson brings to the field every game.


Estimated value: $800

Symphony and Sips Experience Basket
$200

Enjoy a perfect mix of comfort flavor and world class music with the Symphony and Sips Experience Basket. This beautifully wrapped gift includes a generous assortment of items arranged in a natural woven basket and finished with clear cellophane and a bright red bow.


Basket includes

• Meiomi Pinot Noir

• La Marca Prosecco

• Two wine tumblers

• Holiday cheese board

• Two tea towels

• Wine stopper

• Chocolate

• Popcorn


The experience continues with an unforgettable night at Orchestra Hall. This package includes two tickets to Bartok x Bjork on Saturday January third at seven in the evening. The performance blends the powerful and rhythmic sound of Bartok with the imaginative and expressive world of Bjork for a unique and inspiring concert.


Whether you are treating yourself or someone special this basket offers the perfect combination of a cozy night in and an unforgettable night out. Enjoy the tastes comforts and music of a truly memorable experience.


Par-Tee Power Pack: FootJoy Shoe Choice + $200 Office Golf C
$300

Get ready to upgrade your game, on the course and in the simulator, with this all-in-one golf lover’s bundle!


The winner takes home their choice of one pair of FootJoy golf shoes, featuring a clean white design, all-day comfort, and classic FootJoy performance.


But the real bonus? A $200 Office Golf gift card! Office Golf is Minneapolis’ premier indoor golf destination. This massive, high-tech space with state-of-the-art TrackMan simulators, a full restaurant, and multiple bars. It’s perfect for serious practice, a fun night out, or sharpening your swing year-round.


With this package, you get:

  • Your choice of FootJoy Premiere Series Field golf shoes
  • A $200 Office Golf gift card for simulator time, food, drinks, or events
  • Access to world-class virtual courses, high-speed analytics, and a lively social atmosphere

Whether you’re playing 18 indoors, grabbing dinner with friends, or stepping onto the real course in fresh FootJoys, this basket brings the best of both worlds.


Wilderness Trio Art Collection
$100

Bring the beauty and calm of the outdoors into your home with the Wilderness Art Trio Collection. This set includes three framed wildlife and nature inspired pieces each highlighting a different side of the natural world. Together they create a warm and timeless display perfect for a den an office a cabin or any space that deserves a touch of the outdoors.


The collection features

• A large panoramic scene of a rocky shoreline with dramatic skies and detailed outdoor storytelling

• A framed circular wildlife print with a rich green mat that showcases a beautifully illustrated bird in a classic style

• A serene print of geese in flight moving across an open landscape with soft tones and a sense of motion


Each piece is professionally framed and ready to hang offering an instant upgrade to any room. Whether you love wildlife nature or traditional art this trio provides a peaceful and elegant addition to any collection.


Holiday Theater and Dining Night Out
$200

Enjoy a magical winter evening with the Holiday Theater and Dining Night Out package. This experience begins with two tickets to A Christmas Carol at the Guthrie Theater a beloved Minnesota tradition that brings the story of Ebenezer Scrooge to life with rich staging heartfelt performances and classic holiday spirit. The seats are located in Aisle three Row G Seat two fourteen offering a wonderful view of the stage.


Your night continues with a $100 gift card to Jester Concepts a leading Minneapolis restaurant group known for exceptional dining and creative hospitality. Their restaurants include some of the citys most popular spots offering warm atmosphere unforgettable flavor and top tier service. It is the perfect place to enjoy dinner before or after the show.


Whether you are planning a date night a holiday celebration or a special gift this package offers an elegant blend of theater and fine dining for a memorable evening in Minneapolis.


The Elite Swing Tune - Up Basket
$250

This is a rare opportunity for the dedicated golfer to accelerate their game! The winner will receive two exclusive private lessons:

  1. One Private Lesson with the Minikahda Golf Teaching Professional.
  2. One Private Lesson with the Minikahda Assistant Professional.

Benefit from personalized, one-on-one instruction from two highly respected experts at one of the region's most prestigious clubs. This package offers a dual perspective on your technique, helping you diagnose flaws, refine your mechanics, and gain valuable course strategy insights to elevate your performance for the upcoming season.

Pickleball & Pints at MN Cider Co.
$300

Get ready to host the perfect group outing! This is a complete event package for your next team-building activity, family reunion, or celebration with friends.


This package at Pickleball at Minneapolis Cider includes:

  • Two Private Pickleball Courts for three hours
  • Exclusive use of a Lounge Area
  • All necessary Paddles and Balls
  • A $100 Gift Card for enjoying Minneapolis Cider's award-winning selection!

This stress-free event accommodates Groups of 8- 50+ and provides everything you need for three hours of great fun, great competition, and great cider.


Wild Vs. Hurricanes 11/19
$300

Gear up for a thrilling night of NHL hockey! This package includes four (4) tickets to see the Minnesota Wild take on the Hurricanes.

  • Game: Minnesota Wild vs. Hurricanes
  • Date & Time: Tuesday, November 19th @ 8:30 PM
  • Venue: Grand Casino Arena
  • Seats: Section 114, Row 17, Seats 7-10 (Four consecutive seats in the lower bowl!)

Don't miss out on this opportunity to experience the excitement of professional hockey live with friends or family!

Super Coaches Starter Kit
$90

Power up your child's development—whether in the classroom or on the field—with this incredible bundle from Super Coaches!


This package is perfect for parents seeking trusted, vetted, and top-rated professionals in the community. It includes:

  • $100 Certificate valid toward any service offered by Super Coaches, including specialized local sports coaching (for baseball, hockey, football, etc.) or academic tutoring (for subjects like math and reading).
  • Super Coaches Swag to show your team spirit, featuring:
  • Two official Super Coaches Water Bottles
  • One exclusive Super Coaches Cap/Hat
  • Super Coaches Stickers/Decals

Use the $100 certificate to help your child excel academically or athletically. This is the gear and the expertise you need to book trusted, top-rated professionals with a streamlined scheduling and payment process!

Three Steps to Singing Success with Riley Cardonna
$100

Basket Description

Unlock your vocal potential with this package offering three (3) voice lessons from experienced Performance Artist and Voice Coach, Riley Cardona.

Package Details:

  • Includes three 45-minute lessons.
  • Format: Lessons can be held in-person at Riley's voice studio based in Fridley, Minnesota, or virtually.
  • Students: Open to youth aged 8+ or adults.

Coach Expertise: Riley Cardona has performed professionally in the U.S. and abroad, including stage roles with Florida Grand Opera and Sarasota Opera. She previously served as an adjunct voice professor at South Dakota State University and Southwest Minnesota State University.


This is a wonderful opportunity to receive expert instruction and elevate your performance!

The Cozy Night In Collection
$60

Win the perfect package for a relaxing evening, whether you’re cuddling up on the couch or hosting a casual game night! This basket is packed with everything you need to unwind and indulge.


This ultimate comfort collection includes:

  • A festive, cozy throw blanket for snuggling.
  • A fantastic assortment of sweet and salty snacks and candy (including the Vintage Bake Shop tin, Albanese, and King Size favorites).
  • Fun activities for a game night or downtime (includes a card game/activity set).
  • Various holiday-themed surprises and treats.

Bid on this basket to treat yourself or someone special to a truly cozy and delicious night of relaxation!

Airpod Maxes - White
$250

Bid on the ultimate over-ear headphones in the sleek Silver (or Starlight) finish! The Apple AirPods Max deliver an unparalleled, high-fidelity audio experience that is perfect for music lovers, movie watchers, and anyone who needs distraction-free focus.

This premium prize includes:

  • New Apple AirPods Max Headphones
  • Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to block out ambient noise for pure immersion.
  • Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience that surrounds you.
  • Transparency mode to let the outside world in when you need to hear your surroundings.
  • Up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC enabled.
  • Sleek, comfortable design with a stainless steel frame and a breathable knit mesh canopy.

This is one of the hottest tech prizes available. Win the luxury of phenomenal sound and bid high!


(Estimated Retail Value: $549)

The Stephenson Court Ultimate Party
$350

Win an exclusive, four-hour private booking for your group on the brand-new, private pickleball court at the courtesy of the Stephenson family.


This incredible, all-inclusive package is perfect for team-building, a family celebration, or a fun outing with friends, and includes:

  • Four (4) Hours of Private Court Time with flexible scheduling to fit your calendar.
  • Catering for Your Group of 8-12 people, featuring a Chipotle spread or another comparable catered option.
  • Access to the premium, private facility for a truly exclusive experience.

Gather your group and get ready to play, rally, and feast! This is an unmatched opportunity to enjoy one of the area's newest and most luxurious courts.

Pampered Pup Basket
$40

Treat your best friend to this fantastic gift basket, generously assembled by the experts at Chucky & Don's! Designed for dogs who deserve the very best, this basket is packed with premium goodies to promote health, fun, and tail-wagging happiness.

What's Inside:

  • Premium Nutrition & Treats: Includes high-quality, recognizable dog food and treats from brands like Nulo and others, focusing on natural and wholesome ingredients for peak wellness.
  • Double the Fun: Features two adorable plush lion toys—one brown and one gray—perfect for snuggling, carrying, or a rousing game of toss!
  • Bonus Playtime: Look for the "Bonus Ball Inside!" label on one of the toys, promising extra interactive fun for your pup!

Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, a new adoption, or just showing extra love, this basket is the perfect way to make any dog feel like the king or queen of the jungle.

Minnesota Wild Locker Room Legacy
$250

This is the pinnacle of Minnesota Wild memorabilia—an incredible, full-size locker section personally signed by numerous members of the team! This authentic-looking piece features the iconic Wild colors (red and green) and is covered in high-quality autographs, making it an unrivaled centerpiece for any sports collection.

This rare item features:

  • Massive Display: The scale of the full locker makes a dramatic statement in a fan cave, sports bar, or office.
  • Team Signatures: The entire visible panel is covered with the sharp autographs of players from the 2013 Minnesota Wild team, creating a breathtaking mosaic of team history.
  • Authentic Details: Designed with key locker room features (like the top rack hooks shown), this item captures the true environment of the team.

This is a one-of-a-kind treasure, far surpassing standard signed memorabilia. Display it proudly and own a truly unique piece of the Minnesota Wild legacy!

