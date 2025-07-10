2025 Porphura Ball Silent Auction

Enjoy the best bites from around Minnesota and beyond with this Taste of Minnesota Basket. This collection includes gift cards to some local favorites and national go-tos: $50 Pryes Brewing, $50 Buffalo Wild Wings, $100 Uber Eats, $50 Chipotle, $50 Chick-fil-A, and $50 Boludo.





To top it off, you’ll find a selection of Minnesota-made snacks, including Lift Bridge Root Beer, BOOMCHICKAPOP, and other local treats that highlight the flavor and creativity of our state’s food scene.





Whether you’re planning a night out, staying in with delivery, or sampling some Minnesota favorites, this basket has you covered.

Estimated value: $370