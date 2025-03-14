PORT Auction TEST

This item is the original artistic portrait rendered by celebrity artist Keith Tate for The Portraits of Excellence Honor Awards created using a variety of art implements on acid free paper. Artwork original size: 11"x14" Frame size: 12x16 Raheem DeVaughn is an American singer and songwriter. His debut album, The Love Experience, reached No. 46 on the US Billboard 200 album chart. It featured the singles "Guess Who Loves You More" and "You". His second album Love Behind the Melody was released in January 2008.

