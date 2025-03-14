PORT Auction TEST

CONCEPT - Gregory "Sugar Bear" Elliott - ORIGINAL Portrait
This item is the original artistic portrait rendered by celebrity artist Keith Tate for The Portraits of Excellence Honor Awards created using a variety of art implements on acid free paper. Artwork original size: 11"x14" Frame size: 12x16
Gregory "Sugar Bear" Elliott is musician and vocalist currently the lead sing and bassist for the Washington, D.C. based band Experience Unlimited (EU).
CONCEPT - Raheem DeVaughn
This item is the original artistic portrait rendered by celebrity artist Keith Tate for The Portraits of Excellence Honor Awards created using a variety of art implements on acid free paper. Artwork original size: 11"x14" Frame size: 12x16
Raheem DeVaughn is an American singer and songwriter. His debut album, The Love Experience, reached No. 46 on the US Billboard 200 album chart. It featured the singles "Guess Who Loves You More" and "You". His second album Love Behind the Melody was released in January 2008.
