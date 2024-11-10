Port Deposit Heritage Corporation's Silent Auction (ends 12/8/2024)

Step into the charm of Port Deposit’s rich history with this unique gift basket filled with treasures from the past! Perfect for collectors and history lovers, this basket captures the spirit of our beloved town through carefully curated vintage and local items, including: (2) Vintage Christmas Ornaments – These classic ornaments capture the festive spirit of Port Deposit from years gone by, perfect for adding a touch of nostalgia to your holiday decor. Set of Port Deposit Christmas Cards and Envelopes – Celebrate the season with beautifully designed cards that showcase Port Deposit’s charm and community. 6 Antique Postcards – A delightful collection of postcards featuring historical Port Deposit scenes, each one a piece of the past that tells its own story. PDHC Cookbook – A treasure trove of beloved local recipes, charming sketches, and fascinating historical snippets, this cookbook connects you with the culinary heritage of our community. Historic Port Deposit Sticker with QR Code – This special sticker provides direct access to our website, including our Historical Walking Tour page. Explore our town’s landmarks, and stay tuned as we work toward funding for tour signage! Whether you’re a longtime resident, a visitor, or a history enthusiast, this gift basket is a wonderful way to bring the essence of Port Deposit into your home. Place your bid and support local heritage today!

Step into the charm of Port Deposit’s rich history with this unique gift basket filled with treasures from the past! Perfect for collectors and history lovers, this basket captures the spirit of our beloved town through carefully curated vintage and local items, including: (2) Vintage Christmas Ornaments – These classic ornaments capture the festive spirit of Port Deposit from years gone by, perfect for adding a touch of nostalgia to your holiday decor. Set of Port Deposit Christmas Cards and Envelopes – Celebrate the season with beautifully designed cards that showcase Port Deposit’s charm and community. 6 Antique Postcards – A delightful collection of postcards featuring historical Port Deposit scenes, each one a piece of the past that tells its own story. PDHC Cookbook – A treasure trove of beloved local recipes, charming sketches, and fascinating historical snippets, this cookbook connects you with the culinary heritage of our community. Historic Port Deposit Sticker with QR Code – This special sticker provides direct access to our website, including our Historical Walking Tour page. Explore our town’s landmarks, and stay tuned as we work toward funding for tour signage! Whether you’re a longtime resident, a visitor, or a history enthusiast, this gift basket is a wonderful way to bring the essence of Port Deposit into your home. Place your bid and support local heritage today!

seeMoreDetailsMobile