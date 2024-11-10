Port Deposit Heritage Corporation's Silent Auction (ends 12/8/2024)

Ravens Tickets:Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns 12/29
Give the gift of gridiron excitement this holiday season! This pair of tickets offers thrills as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on December 29. Located in Section 147, Row 41, Seats 5 and 6, these prime spots will have you right in the heart of the action, surrounded by fellow fans ready to cheer the Ravens to victory. It’s the perfect way to ring in the New Year with a thrilling rivalry game and unforgettable memories. Whether for a loved one or yourself, these tickets are a holiday score for any Ravens fan!
MACH V1 All-in-One Cordless StickVac with Always-Clean Mop
$579.99 value
Vacuum and Mop Simultaneously: Combines vacuum and mop for the total floor cleaning solution to fulfill all your cleaning needs.
Eco-Clean Ozone: Aqueous ozone is produced to clean common messes on floors and remove odors naturally for a deeper clean. Safe for pets and children.
Always Clean Mop: Constantly washes the roller brush while cleaning to prevent recontamination of floors.
Triple Self-Cleaning System: Select self-cleaning mode to thoroughly wash roller brush with cleaning fluid during clean ups, while aqueous ozone minimizes odors and germs. Hot air is circulated to ensure it is totally dry and ready for next clean.
16,800Pa Ultra Powerful Suction: Boasts industry-leading suction power to deep clean floor and make dust disappear instantly.
Model #: T2750111
Bid now for a cleaning powerhouse that brings innovation and ease to every floor in your home!
2016 Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon - with etched glasses
2016 Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley
Here’s your chance to own a bottle of the coveted 2016 Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley, an exceptional wine known for its bold, opulent flavor profile and smooth, luxurious texture. Crafted by the Wagner family, Caymus is celebrated for its deeply concentrated Cabernet, rich in blackberries, cassis, and hints of dark chocolate, enhanced by layers of oak and subtle spice.
This vintage is highly rated and praised for its balance and longevity, making it an ideal wine for both collectors and enthusiasts looking for a memorable bottle to enjoy now or cellar for future special occasions. The 2016 vintage, in particular, is renowned for its impeccable growing season, yielding wines with incredible depth and character.
Bid now to secure this premium bottle – a must-have for any wine lover’s collection! $185 value.
*Must be 21 years of age to win the auction
“Holiday Hearth” Queen-Size Quilt (97x87 inches)
Wrap yourself in holiday cheer with this queen-sized handmade quilt, alive with the warmth of the season. Designed in a classic "Log Cabin" style, each square showcases a mix of rich reds, greens, and earthy browns, accented by pops of pink and white, capturing the cozy colors of a winter wonderland. Finished with red bias binding and a soft white backing, this quilt feels like a holiday hug! Perfect for adding a festive touch to your home or gifting someone special a snugly piece of handmade comfort for chilly nights by the fire.
Songs of the Season Historic Hymnal Collection from Tome Chu
Add a note of nostalgia to your holiday decor with this cherished collection of hymnals from the historic Tome Memorial Church, honored on this year’s commemorative ornament by the Port Deposit Heritage Group. This set spans the decades, offering a glimpse into the rich musical heritage of our past. Delight in titles like Emerson’s Easy Anthems (1895), Songs of Worship (1935), The Methodist Hymnal (1958), and Youth Sings (1951). Each hymnal is a time capsule of song and spirit, making this collection a unique holiday treasure for music lovers and history enthusiasts alike. Whether displayed on a mantel or gifted to a friend, these hymnals bring harmony to the season!
“Winter Wonderland” Vera Bradley Bundle – Snow Globe Motif
Bring the joy of a snow-covered holiday into every day with this luxurious Vera Bradley bundle in the enchanting "Snow Globe Motif" pattern, valued at $348! Wrap yourself in the cozy embrace of the Crazy Lite blanket and soft fringe scarf, perfect for winter evenings by the fire. Keep essentials secure with the RFID convertible wristlet, turnlock wallet, and mini hipster, all designed with built-in RFID protection. The ID lanyard and a charming Christmas ornament round out this seasonal collection, making it the ultimate gift for Vera Bradley fans and winter lovers alike. With pieces for every occasion, this bundle offers a touch of holiday cheer wherever you go!
Port Deposit Glimpse Into History basket
Step into the charm of Port Deposit’s rich history with this unique gift basket filled with treasures from the past! Perfect for collectors and history lovers, this basket captures the spirit of our beloved town through carefully curated vintage and local items, including:
(2) Vintage Christmas Ornaments – These classic ornaments capture the festive spirit of Port Deposit from years gone by, perfect for adding a touch of nostalgia to your holiday decor.
Set of Port Deposit Christmas Cards and Envelopes – Celebrate the season with beautifully designed cards that showcase Port Deposit’s charm and community.
6 Antique Postcards – A delightful collection of postcards featuring historical Port Deposit scenes, each one a piece of the past that tells its own story.
PDHC Cookbook – A treasure trove of beloved local recipes, charming sketches, and fascinating historical snippets, this cookbook connects you with the culinary heritage of our community.
Historic Port Deposit Sticker with QR Code – This special sticker provides direct access to our website, including our Historical Walking Tour page. Explore our town’s landmarks, and stay tuned as we work toward funding for tour signage!
Whether you’re a longtime resident, a visitor, or a history enthusiast, this gift basket is a wonderful way to bring the essence of Port Deposit into your home. Place your bid and support local heritage today!
Capture and cherish holiday moments with this beautifully curated Creative Memories scrapbooking set, valued at $125! This ultimate collection is perfect for any memory-maker, offering everything you need to bring your photos to life. The set includes a stunning Seaside Shimmer 12x12 album, pocket pages, and a tape runner to start assembling those cherished keepsakes. Plus, tools like the corner rounder, precision point adhesive, geometric frame punch, and scissors make crafting a breeze, while the snap tray and stylish tote bag keep everything organized. Whether preserving holiday snapshots or seaside memories, this set is a wonderful gift for scrapbookers of all ages!
“Sail into the Past” Antique Wooden Ship Model
Set sail on a journey through history with this beautifully crafted antique wooden ship model! Complete with intricate rigging, crow’s nests, and billowing sails, this piece evokes the grandeur of old-world maritime adventures. With its detailed flags, realistic structure, and elegant holder, this model is a true testament to craftsmanship and a captivating centerpiece for any home. Perfect for the seafarer at heart, this timeless treasure brings the mystique of the open sea to your decor. Own a piece of nautical history this holiday season and let it anchor your space with classic charm.
“European Holiday Nostalgia” Vintage Tin Sign Collection
Celebrate the charm of old-world advertising with this trio of delightful tin signs that bring European flair into your holiday decor! Each sign evokes a different era and flavor of European life, perfect for adding a whimsical touch to your home:
Mondamin Milch und Eierspeisen: Featuring an adorable little girl with sweets, this German sign invites you to the world of Mondamin, where classic milk and egg dishes turn every dessert into a celebration. Perfect for a kitchen nook, it’s a nostalgic nod to holiday baking.
Ramazzotti Amaro Felsina Ramazzotti: This bold, bright red Italian sign, advertising the famous Amaro Ramazzotti, brings instant holiday warmth. Known for its bittersweet herbal notes, this Italian digestif is perfect for festive gatherings and adds a vibrant pop of color to any room.
Brandt Zwieback-Nahrung: Showcasing another sweet little girl, this porcelain German sign for Brandt Zwieback (crunchy rusk bread) recalls cozy winter breakfasts and teatime treats. The vintage style and nostalgic theme make it ideal for holiday decorating.
Together, these signs bring the essence of a European holiday market into your home, making them the perfect collectible gift for vintage lovers or anyone who appreciates the charm of retro advertising!
