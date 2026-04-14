Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Port Jefferson 250 Block Party: Vendor & Sponsor Registration

304 Main St

Port Jefferson, NY 11777, USA

Featured Sponsor
$1,000

o   Prominently featured as event sponsor.

o   Logo included on event marketing materials including signs, posters, and all digital promotional materials.

o   1 Vendor Event Area (cannot be a retail vendor table).

Patriotic Sponsor
$500

o   Logo included on main event flyer (digital only).

o   1 Vendor Event Area

Activity Sponsor
$100

Provide an activity that will enhance the block party! We already have: bands/music, face painting, cornhole, old fashioned games, pickleball, vintage cars, dunk tank, mechanical bull riding inflatable, rock climbing wall, massages, adoptable puppies and plastic bowling.

Non-Retail Vendor
$100
Non-Profit Organization Vendor
$50

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