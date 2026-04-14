Port Jefferson 250 Block Party: Vendor & Sponsor Registration

About this event
o Prominently featured as event sponsor.
o Logo included on event marketing materials including signs, posters, and all digital promotional materials.
o 1 Vendor Event Area (cannot be a retail vendor table).
o Logo included on main event flyer (digital only).
o 1 Vendor Event Area
Provide an activity that will enhance the block party! We already have: bands/music, face painting, cornhole, old fashioned games, pickleball, vintage cars, dunk tank, mechanical bull riding inflatable, rock climbing wall, massages, adoptable puppies and plastic bowling.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!