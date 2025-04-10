Port Jefferson Dragon Boat Race Fest Sponsor & Vendor Registration

About this event
• One Community Team Registration
• Top placement in scheduled program
• Inclusion of sponsor’s message in program
• Opportunity to speak at opening ceremony
• Opportunity to help present awards to race winners
• ½ page ad in Local Newspaper
• Logo on poster & program
• Invitation to the eye-‐dotting ceremony
• Premium location for sponsor to supply and display 2 banners
• Hotlink to Festival’s website
• Provision to set-‐up a table/booth to promote service or product
• Recognition in our scheduled program
• 1/8 page ad in Local Newspaper
• Logo on poster & program
• Invitation to the eye-‐dotting ceremony
• Hotlink to Festival’s website
• Provision to set-‐up a table/booth to promote service or product
• Logo on poster & program
• Hotlink to Festival’s website
• Provision to set-‐up a table/booth to promote service or product
• VIP position for viewing races
• Logo on poster
• Hotlink to Festival’s website
• Provision to set-‐up a table/booth to promote service or product
• Name printed in program & poster
- For current Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Members
- For non-Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Members
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!