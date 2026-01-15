Hosted by

Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Port Jefferson Dragon Boat Race Fest Sponsor & Vendor Registration

101 E Broadway

Port Jefferson, NY 11777, USA

Gold Dragon Sponsor
$7,500

One Community Team Registration
Top placement in scheduled program
Inclusion of sponsor’s message in program
Opportunity to speak at opening ceremony
Opportunity to help present awards to race winners
½ page ad in Local Newspaper
Logo on poster & program
Invitation to the eye-­‐dotting ceremony
Premium location for sponsor to supply and display 2 banners
Hotlink to Festival’s website
Provision to set-­‐up a table/booth to promote service or product

Silver Dragon Sponsor
$5,000
  • Recognition in our scheduled program
  • ¼ page ad in Local Newspaper
  • Logo on poster & program
  • Invitation to the eye-­dotting ceremony
  • Opportunity to speak at opening ceremonies
  • Provide provision for sponsor to display 1 banner
  • Hotlink to Festival’s website
  • Provision to set-­up a table/booth to promote service or product
Bronze Dragon Sponsor
$2,500

Recognition in our scheduled program
1/8 page ad in Local Newspaper
Logo on poster & program
Invitation to the eye-­‐dotting ceremony
Hotlink to Festival’s website
Provision to set-­‐up a table/booth to promote service or product

Dragon Lovers Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on poster & program
Hotlink to Festival’s website
Provision to set-­‐up a table/booth to promote service or product
VIP position for viewing races

Friends of the Dragon Sponsor
$500

Logo on poster
Hotlink to Festival’s website
Provision to set-­‐up a table/booth to promote service or product

Associate Dragon Sponsor
$250

Name printed in program & poster

VENDOR: EDUCATIONAL/NON-PROFIT/ASIAN CULTURAL ORGANIZATION
$75

- For current Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Members

VENDOR: EDUCATIONAL/NON-PROFIT/ASIAN CULTURAL ORGANIZATION
$125

- For non-Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Members

VENDOR (CHAMBER MEMBER): RETAIL
$100
VENDOR (NON-CHAMBER MEMBER): RETAIL
$150
FOOD TRUCK VENDOR
$250

