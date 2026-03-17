2026 PLYC Annual Auction

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5:00- 6:00pm, Sat. March 28 at the Wreck Room
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A guide to boating in Washington, British Columbia and Southeast Alaska. Donated by Waggoners, your most trusted boating source. Market Value $50.
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Gift Certificate to your boating supplier in the Port Townsend boatyard.
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Gift Certificate for Sea Marine in Port Townsend haul out and pressure wash. Market Value $650.
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Enjoy one night's moorage and power at the Des Moines Marina. Market Value $45 - $90.
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Enjoy an overnight stay at the Old Alcohol Plant and a $50 gift certificate for food or beverage. Market Value $275.
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Enjoy two nights moorage and power at Dock Street Marina in Tacoma. Market Value $120 - $240.
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Five strawberry plants cultivated by Kim Afflerbach, ready for your garden. Market Value $25.
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Two Spinlock PFD Deck Vests donated by Fisheries Supply in Seattle. Market Value $398.
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Enjoy overnight moorage and power at the Des Moines Marina. Market Value $45 - $90
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Beautiful, hand-painted watercolor original from Florence, Italy matted in sage green with a brown frame. 26" x 13". Donated by Tish and Tom Satre. Market Value $250.
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Four carefully cultivated strawberry plants donated by Kim Afflerbach. Market $25
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Rob Hamilton's collection of paper charts, cruise planner and chart satchel for travels in Northern British Columbia coast, including Queen Charlotte Sound, Northwest Vancouver Island and Southeast Alaska. Includes a 2026 Waggoners Guide. Market Value $150
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Ten bulbs, ready to plant from the garden of Kim Afflerbach. Care instructions included. Market Value $75.
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Three pots with multiple raspberry plants each ready for your garden carefully cultivated by Kim Afflerbach. Market Value $30.
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Enjoy overnight moorage and power at the Des Moines Marina. Market Value $45 - $90.
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Join us for a two-hour sunset cruise aboard MV Fiddler. We will cruise toward Hood Canal Bridge and return to Port Ludlow Bay for scenic sunset viewing before returning to the dock. Enjoy delicious appetizers and wines while connecting and sharing great conversation with fellow club members. Mutually agreeable dates to be determined. Donated by Dale & Cathleen Balckburn and Greg & Lynn Buscher. Market Value $800.
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Beautiful Ethan Allen Cherrywood Mission Style Dining Room Table and Six Leather-upholstered Chairs. 64" x 42" with two removable leaves, total length up to 100". Pick up from the donors, Greg & Lynn Buscher.
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Versatile new, out of the box, rice cooker. Donated by Peggy Kulm. Market Value $85.
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Enjoy brunch overlooking the Hood Canal. Menu includes Cathy's favorite Poached Lobster Salad, Chimichurri Grilled Steak, Baked Breakfast Entree, Fruit and Pastries. Beverages include Coffee, tea, mimosas and sparkling waters. Donated by Curt & Cathy Anderson and available on mutually agreeable date.
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A set of three new Seaboard design serving pieces. Donated by Peggy Kulm. Market Value $100.
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