Port Ludlow Yacht Club

Hosted by

Port Ludlow Yacht Club

About this event

Sales closed

2026 PLYC Annual Auction

Pick-up location

5:00- 6:00pm, Sat. March 28 at the Wreck Room

Waggoner 2026 Cruising Guide item
Waggoner 2026 Cruising Guide
$10

Starting bid

A guide to boating in Washington, British Columbia and Southeast Alaska. Donated by Waggoners, your most trusted boating source. Market Value $50.

Admiral $75 Gift Certificate item
Admiral $75 Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Gift Certificate to your boating supplier in the Port Townsend boatyard.

Sea Marine Haul Out & Pressure Wash item
Sea Marine Haul Out & Pressure Wash
$150

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for Sea Marine in Port Townsend haul out and pressure wash. Market Value $650.

Des Moines Overnight Moorage item
Des Moines Overnight Moorage
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy one night's moorage and power at the Des Moines Marina. Market Value $45 - $90.

Old Alcohol Plant Overnight Stay item
Old Alcohol Plant Overnight Stay
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy an overnight stay at the Old Alcohol Plant and a $50 gift certificate for food or beverage. Market Value $275.

Two Nights Moorage at Dock Street item
Two Nights Moorage at Dock Street
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy two nights moorage and power at Dock Street Marina in Tacoma. Market Value $120 - $240.

Strawberry Plant Extravaganza item
Strawberry Plant Extravaganza
$10

Starting bid

Five strawberry plants cultivated by Kim Afflerbach, ready for your garden. Market Value $25.

Spinlock PFD Deck Vests item
Spinlock PFD Deck Vests
$50

Starting bid

Two Spinlock PFD Deck Vests donated by Fisheries Supply in Seattle. Market Value $398.

Overnight at Des Moines Marina item
Overnight at Des Moines Marina
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy overnight moorage and power at the Des Moines Marina. Market Value $45 - $90

Framed Florentine Art Trio Originals item
Framed Florentine Art Trio Originals
$50

Starting bid

Beautiful, hand-painted watercolor original from Florence, Italy matted in sage green with a brown frame. 26" x 13". Donated by Tish and Tom Satre. Market Value $250.

Strawberry Bundle Extravaganza item
Strawberry Bundle Extravaganza
$10

Starting bid

Four carefully cultivated strawberry plants donated by Kim Afflerbach. Market $25

Quest to Alaska Paper Charts & Waggoners item
Quest to Alaska Paper Charts & Waggoners
$25

Starting bid

Rob Hamilton's collection of paper charts, cruise planner and chart satchel for travels in Northern British Columbia coast, including Queen Charlotte Sound, Northwest Vancouver Island and Southeast Alaska. Includes a 2026 Waggoners Guide. Market Value $150

Spectacular Dahlia Bulb Pack item
Spectacular Dahlia Bulb Pack
$10

Starting bid

Ten bulbs, ready to plant from the garden of Kim Afflerbach. Care instructions included. Market Value $75.

Raspberry Pots item
Raspberry Pots
$10

Starting bid

Three pots with multiple raspberry plants each ready for your garden carefully cultivated by Kim Afflerbach. Market Value $30.

Des Moines Moorage item
Des Moines Moorage
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy overnight moorage and power at the Des Moines Marina. Market Value $45 - $90.

Sunset Cruise For Four Aboard MV Fiddler item
Sunset Cruise For Four Aboard MV Fiddler
$200

Starting bid

Join us for a two-hour sunset cruise aboard MV Fiddler. We will cruise toward Hood Canal Bridge and return to Port Ludlow Bay for scenic sunset viewing before returning to the dock. Enjoy delicious appetizers and wines while connecting and sharing great conversation with fellow club members. Mutually agreeable dates to be determined. Donated by Dale & Cathleen Balckburn and Greg & Lynn Buscher. Market Value $800.

Ethan Allen Cherry Dining Set item
Ethan Allen Cherry Dining Set
$100

Starting bid

Beautiful Ethan Allen Cherrywood Mission Style Dining Room Table and Six Leather-upholstered Chairs. 64" x 42" with two removable leaves, total length up to 100". Pick up from the donors, Greg & Lynn Buscher.

Aroma Rice Cooker item
Aroma Rice Cooker
$10

Starting bid

Versatile new, out of the box, rice cooker. Donated by Peggy Kulm. Market Value $85.

Brunch Above the Hood Canal for Six item
Brunch Above the Hood Canal for Six
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy brunch overlooking the Hood Canal. Menu includes Cathy's favorite Poached Lobster Salad, Chimichurri Grilled Steak, Baked Breakfast Entree, Fruit and Pastries. Beverages include Coffee, tea, mimosas and sparkling waters. Donated by Curt & Cathy Anderson and available on mutually agreeable date.

Fitz & Floyd Nautical Serving Dishes item
Fitz & Floyd Nautical Serving Dishes
$10

Starting bid

A set of three new Seaboard design serving pieces. Donated by Peggy Kulm. Market Value $100.

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