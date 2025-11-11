Port St Lucie Lodge Holiday Luncheon

Hosted by
About this event
Herb marinated and grilled chicken breast topped with a creamy mustard sauce.
Herb marinated and grilled chicken breast topped with a creamy mustard sauce.
Tender grilled beef sirloin sautéed with fresh herbs and a classic sauce of wild mushrooms and rich Marsala wine.
Tender grilled beef sirloin sautéed with fresh herbs and a classic sauce of wild mushrooms and rich Marsala wine.
Grilled to perfection with EVOO and French thyme.Topped with a compound butter of shallot and white wine.
Grilled to perfection with EVOO and French thyme.Topped with a compound butter of shallot and white wine.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!