Port St Lucie Lodge Holiday Luncheon

1401 NE Indian River Dr

Jensen Beach, FL 34957, USA

Creamy Mustard chicken - Members
$32

Herb marinated and grilled chicken breast topped with a creamy mustard sauce.

Creamy Mustard chicken - Non-Members
$37

Sirloin Marsala - Members
$39

Tender grilled beef sirloin sautéed with fresh herbs and a classic sauce of wild mushrooms and rich Marsala wine.

Sirloin Marsala - non-members
$44

Grilled Salmon with Shallot Butter - members
$45

Grilled to perfection with EVOO and French thyme.Topped with a compound butter of shallot and white wine.

Grilled Salmon with Shallot Butter - nonmembers
$50

