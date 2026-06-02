Port to Port Pop-Up Ferry 2026

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About this event
Ticket does not guarantee a specific boat time. Passengers are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity has been reached.
The Carlisle II has a guest capacity of 140.
Children 5 and under must be accompanied by a paid adult.
Ticket does not guarantee a specific boat time. Passengers are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity has been reached.
The Carlisle II has a guest capacity of 140.
$
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