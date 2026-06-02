Greater Kitsap Chamber

Hosted by

Greater Kitsap Chamber

About this event

Port to Port Pop-Up Ferry 2026

3337 NW Byron St

Silverdale, WA 98383, USA

General Admission - Adult
$5

Ticket does not guarantee a specific boat time. Passengers are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity has been reached.


The Carlisle II has a guest capacity of 140.

General Admission - Child Under 5
Free

Children 5 and under must be accompanied by a paid adult.


Ticket does not guarantee a specific boat time. Passengers are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity has been reached.


The Carlisle II has a guest capacity of 140.

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