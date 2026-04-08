Portage County Township Association Membership

If you are signing up more than one member, please sign them up individually so that I have their email address and physical address.

As an Associate Member you will be invited to the 4 annual PCTA meetings and receive the Ohio Township Association magazine. This membership runs from July 1, 2026-June 30, 2027. There will be a spot to pay for using this platform, you are welcome to pay the fee if you would like to, but you can also put zero in there. Please feel free to contact me with any questions.

Lori Calcei