Fraternal Order Of Police

Hosted by

Fraternal Order Of Police

About this event

PORTAGE F.O.P. #145 GOLF OUTING DUCK CREEK GOLF COURSE

638 N 700 W

Hobart, IN 46342, USA

General Admission
$125

For just $125 per golfer or $500 per foursome, you’re not only getting a great day on the course—you’re making a direct impact in our community. Don’t have a foursome? No problem! Individual golfers are welcome—just register for a single spot and we’ll pair you up.

EVENT SPONSOR
$1,200

Sponsorship Opportunities

Support a great cause while gaining visibility in the community! The Fraternal Order of Police Portage Lodge #145 offers several sponsorship opportunities for our Charity Golf Outing.

Event Sponsor – $1,200

  • Includes one (1) foursome
  • Name/logo displayed on official event banner
  • Recognition on F.O.P. social media platforms
  • Acknowledgement during the event
  • Premier supporter of our Cops for Kids program



Beverage cart sponsor
$500

Beverage Cart Sponsor – $500

  • Name/logo displayed on beverage cart throughout the outing
  • Social media recognition
  • Direct visibility with all participating golfers
Hole Sponsor
$125

sponsor a hole.

specialty sponsor
$150

Contest Sponsorship Opportunities

Get your name front and center during some of the most exciting moments of the outing!

Longest Drive Sponsor – $150

  • Signage at the Longest Drive hole
  • Recognition during contest announcement
  • Social media recognition

Closest to the Pin Sponsor – $150

  • Signage at designated Par 3 hole
  • Recognition during contest announcement
  • Social media recognition

Longest Putt Sponsor – $150

  • Signage at putting green or designated hole
  • Recognition during contest announcement
  • Social media recognition
Add a donation for Fraternal Order Of Police

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