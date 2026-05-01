PORTAGE F.O.P. #145 GOLF OUTING DUCK CREEK GOLF COURSE

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About this event
For just $125 per golfer or $500 per foursome, you’re not only getting a great day on the course—you’re making a direct impact in our community. Don’t have a foursome? No problem! Individual golfers are welcome—just register for a single spot and we’ll pair you up.
Sponsorship Opportunities
Support a great cause while gaining visibility in the community! The Fraternal Order of Police Portage Lodge #145 offers several sponsorship opportunities for our Charity Golf Outing.
Event Sponsor – $1,200
Beverage Cart Sponsor – $500
sponsor a hole.
Contest Sponsorship Opportunities
Get your name front and center during some of the most exciting moments of the outing!
Longest Drive Sponsor – $150
Closest to the Pin Sponsor – $150
Longest Putt Sponsor – $150
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!