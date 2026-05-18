Portage Lakes Pirates Youth Baseball's FALL BALL Membership

Fall Ball Fees for the PLX Pirates Program:

$500





Player participation costs will cover:

· Participation in Fall league schedule and tournament team schedule: Beginning in August and ending in late October.

Fields and equipment for the teams (baseballs, training equipment, field rentals, umpire fees, etc.)

·PLX Pirates Uniform and equipment package

o 1 Pair pants

o 1Jerseys/shirts

o 1 PLX Hat

·Access to PLX Pirates workouts/practices





The President, board, and coaches pledge to continue to improve and streamline operations to make participation with the organization as cost efficient as possible without compromising the integrity of the program.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Deven Legg at 330-608-3608 or Jessica Brooks at 330-414-4396.