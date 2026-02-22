Portage Lakes Pirates Youth Baseball's Memberships

Player participation costs will cover:

· Participation in full league schedule and tournament team schedule: Beginning in April and ending in late August.

· Off season training programs: Starts around December/January

· Fields and equipment for the teams (baseballs, training equipment, field rentals, umpire fees, etc.)

·PLX Pirates Uniform and equipment package

o 2 Pair pants

o 4 Jerseys/shirts

o 1 Cage jacket

o 1 Hoodie

o 1 Batting Helmet

o 1 Backpack bat bag

·Access to PLX Pirates workouts/practices/clinics

Fund Raising

All funds raised by PLX Pirates through player participation cost, sponsorships, organization wide fundraising, or other means are directly applied to offsetting the cost of running the organization and player fees. Each team will participate in at least two fundraisers per year. Individual team funding is encouraged, although not mandatory. Please discuss individual team fund raising with your team manager.

The President, board, and coaches pledge to continue to improve and streamline operations to make participation with the organization as cost efficient as possible without compromising the integrity of the program.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Deven Legg at 330-608-3608 or Jessica Brooks at 330-414-4396.