Portland AFC Club Store

PRE-ORDER: PAFC Native Art Training Top, Women's Racerback item
PRE-ORDER: PAFC Native Art Training Top, Women's Racerback
$60

All Sizes

Pacific Northwest inspired design, created by a local native artist, Gina Valera-Rentz. Tribal Sports "Core" Singlet. Made of moisture wicking material.


Pre-orders only available at this time. Tops will be ordered for arrival by March 2026.


Profits from training top sales go toward travel scholarships for our club.

PRE-ORDER: PAFC Native Art Training Top, Men's item
PRE-ORDER: PAFC Native Art Training Top, Men's
$60

All sizes

Pacific Northwest inspired design, created by a local native artist, Gina Valera-Rentz. Tribal Sports "Core" Singlet. Made of moisture wicking material.



Pre-orders only available at this time. Tops will be ordered for arrival by March 2026.


Profits from training top sales go toward travel scholarships for our club.

Logo T-Shirt, Denim Blue (S) item
Logo T-Shirt, Denim Blue (S)
$35

Made from 100% cotton, unisex.

Logo T-Shirt, Denim Blue (M) item
Logo T-Shirt, Denim Blue (M)
$35

Made from 100% cotton, unisex.

Logo T-Shirt, Denim Blue (L) item
Logo T-Shirt, Denim Blue (L)
$35

Made from 100% cotton, unisex.

Logo T-Shirt, Denim Blue (XL) item
Logo T-Shirt, Denim Blue (XL)
$35

Made from 100% cotton, unisex.

Logo T-Shirt, Denim Blue (2XL) item
Logo T-Shirt, Denim Blue (2XL)
$35

Made from 100% cotton, unisex.

Logo T-Shirt, Black (S) item
Logo T-Shirt, Black (S)
$35

Made from 100% cotton, unisex.

Logo T-Shirt, Black (M) item
Logo T-Shirt, Black (M)
$35

Made from 100% cotton, unisex.

Logo T-Shirt, Black (L) item
Logo T-Shirt, Black (L)
$35

Made from 100% cotton, unisex.

Logo T-Shirt, Black (XL) item
Logo T-Shirt, Black (XL)
$35

Made from 100% cotton, unisex.

Logo T-Shirt, Black (2XL) item
Logo T-Shirt, Black (2XL)
$35

Made from 100% cotton, unisex.

OR PAFC Fish Sticker item
OR PAFC Fish Sticker
$3

Dye cut glossy vinyl.

PAFC Pride OR Sticker item
PAFC Pride OR Sticker
$3
"Footy Not Fascism" Sticker item
"Footy Not Fascism" Sticker
$2

Dye cut matte vinyl.

Shield Logo Trucker Hat item
Shield Logo Trucker Hat
$20

Foam front with cloth sweatband.

Bucket Hat, Shield Logo (Navy) item
Bucket Hat, Shield Logo (Navy)
$45

100% cotton, one size.

Fish Trucker Hat, Gray item
Fish Trucker Hat, Gray
$45

One size.

Fish Trucker Hat, Navy item
Fish Trucker Hat, Navy
$45

One size.

Product Shipping
$15

Select this item if you'd like your items shipped. Orders will be sent via USPS.

2025 PAFC Supporter Membership item
2025 PAFC Supporter Membership
$65

The Portland AFC community includes more than just our players and coaches. Our family extends to supporters, umpires, retired players, and friends around the world.

As a supporting member, you'll get:
-A 2025 merch pack (includes a 2025 hat or shirt, coaster, and sticker)
-A complimentary entry into our annual backwards raffle
-VIP invitations to club events
Every membership payment goes directly to support: field rentals for trainings and games, travel grants for players, recruitment efforts to build our team, and equipment for our club.

Add a donation for Portland Steelheads Australian Rules Football Club

$

