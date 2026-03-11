Momentum Dance Collaborative

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Momentum Dance Collaborative

About this event

Portland Dance eXchange Sunday Workshops - April 12

1014 SE Clinton St

Portland, OR 97202, USA

Intermediate Contemporary with Marli Hughes, 2:00-3:00pm item
Intermediate Contemporary with Marli Hughes, 2:00-3:00pm
$17

Take an intermediate contemporary class with Marli Hughes!

Int/Adv Choreography with Shaylene Gionson, 3:15-4:15pm item
Int/Adv Choreography with Shaylene Gionson, 3:15-4:15pm
$17

Take an intermediate/advanced choreography class with Shaylene Gionson!

Industry Choreography with Haley Kekow, 4:30-5:30pm item
Industry Choreography with Haley Kekow, 4:30-5:30pm
$17

Take an Industry Choreography class with Haley Kekow!

4 Class Package
$60

4 class package series, applicable to all Sunday workshops at Portland Dance eXchange. This item is non-refundable.

8 Class Package
$100

8 class package series, applicable to all Sunday workshops at Portland Dance eXchange. This item is non-refundable.

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