Portland Dance eXchange Sunday Workshops - April 12

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Take an intermediate contemporary class with Marli Hughes!
Take an intermediate/advanced choreography class with Shaylene Gionson!
Take an Industry Choreography class with Haley Kekow!
4 class package series, applicable to all Sunday workshops at Portland Dance eXchange. This item is non-refundable.
8 class package series, applicable to all Sunday workshops at Portland Dance eXchange. This item is non-refundable.
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