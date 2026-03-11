Portland Dance eXchange Sunday Workshops - Weekend 1

Hosted by
About this event
Take an intermediate/advanced heels class with Tori Brindis!
Take a beginner breaking class with Monica Rogers!
Take an intermediate/advanced contemporary jazz class with Mia Cretarolo!
Take an open level tap class with Ariana Silva
4 class package series, applicable to all Sunday workshops at Portland Dance eXchange. This item is non-refundable.
8 class package series, applicable to all Sunday workshops at Portland Dance eXchange. This item is non-refundable.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!