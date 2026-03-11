Momentum Dance Collaborative

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Momentum Dance Collaborative

About this event

Portland Dance eXchange Sunday Workshops - Weekend 1

1014 SE Clinton St

Portland, OR 97202, USA

Int/Adv Heels with Tori Brindis, 1:00-2:00pm
$17

Take an intermediate/advanced heels class with Tori Brindis!

Beginner Breaking with Monica Rogers, 2:00-3:00pm
$17

Take a beginner breaking class with Monica Rogers!

Int/Adv Contemporary Jazz with Mia Cretarolo, 3:15-4:15pm
$17

Take an intermediate/advanced contemporary jazz class with Mia Cretarolo!

Open Level Tap with Ariana Silva, 4:30-5:30pm
$17

Take an open level tap class with Ariana Silva

4 Class Package
$60

4 class package series, applicable to all Sunday workshops at Portland Dance eXchange. This item is non-refundable.

8 Class Package
$100

8 class package series, applicable to all Sunday workshops at Portland Dance eXchange. This item is non-refundable.

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